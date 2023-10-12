The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, arrived in China this Thursday, October 12. During the official visit, which will last three days, he will hold meetings with senior authorities to address the war between Israel and Hamas, the conflict in Ukraine and Beijing’s tension with Taiwan. In addition, the foundations are expected to be laid for the summit between the European Union and China at the end of the year.

The European Union seeks to strengthen its relationship with China with high-level strategic dialogues. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, arrived in Beijing this Thursday, October 12. His visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the Asian power.

“An important visit to discuss EU-China relations, regional and global challenges with government authorities, academics and (Chinese) business representatives,” Borrell announced on his social network X.

Josep Borrel and Wang Yi will lead the 12th round of the EU-China Strategic Dialogue. The meeting “will contribute to the solid and stable growth of China-EU relations and lay the foundation for future high-level interaction and the revitalization of the joint response to global challenges and efforts for world peace and stability,” he said. the chancellor’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, according to the Chinese agency ‘Xinhua’.

Borrell will be in China until October 14 and is expected to discuss the bases for holding an EU-China summit at the end of 2023.

In this meeting, in addition to strengthening the bilateral relationship, they will address the escalation of violence in the fueled conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, for which the European bloc primarily blamed Hamas.

The war in Ukraine will be another issue to discuss, with the intention of China exerting its influence on Russia to end the invasion. “Currently, the international situation is turbulent and global challenges continue to emerge. Only through unity and cooperation can the international community better meet challenges. As two major global forces, two major markets and two major civilizations, China and Europe share extensive common ground. interests in safeguarding global peace and stability,” the spokesperson said.

Chinese officials hope the visit will inject “new impetus into joint efforts to address challenges and preserve global peace and stability,” Wenbin said.

Tense EU-China relationship

Borrell’s visit takes place after two failed attempts. The last one, scheduled for July, but which was canceled days before the trip to Beijing, without apparent explanations.

The president of the European Commission herself, Ursula von der Leyen, said in April this year that it was “evident that our relations have become distant and difficult in recent years.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine is one of the points of friction. China presents itself as a mediator, but in its latest plan to achieve peace, it never called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from kyiv.

Additionally, in 2021, the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials over the Uyghur situation. In response, Beijing also sanctioned several European politicians.

In trade matters, the EU has questioned China’s lack of fair trade practices. While in technology, China imposed restrictions on the export of germanium and gallium, two minerals essential for the ecological transition that the EU seeks to lead.

For this reason, the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, today asked Beijing for “cooperation” to accelerate this transition, but made it clear that she will defend the European Union’s position of asking the Asian giant for “fair trade practices” and “reciprocity.” in this field.

With Reuters, EFE, AFP and local media.