A bedridden grandfather, Serge, notices the beautiful pencil stroke of his grandson, Valentin. From the depths of the memory of the helpless old man return the images of another designer: in 1939, Josep was interned in a French concentration camp where the Spanish Republicans defeated by the Francoists were parked. Serge, then a young gendarme, was one of the guardians. He tells Valentin about his racist colleagues, the silent friendship with the Senegalese riflemen and the daily cruelty in these unsanitary camps. Among the memories, Josep Bartoli emerges with the strength of his commitment and his resistance through creation while the humanist awareness of Serge is affirmed, until then inhibited by his fear. Integrating Bartoli’s work into his film, Aurel deploys great graphic richness. Variety of lines, irruption of color, abstraction, the existence of Josep serves first of all to testify to the evocative power of the drawing, to the way in which he contributed to keep it alive. But by evoking the memory of the refugees and their internment, the filmmaker also echoes the contemporary era, tarnishing both migration policy and colonial history. Still, with this point of view of a gendarme who returned from his own wanderings by taking the risk of helping so-called plague victims, he envisages the hope of a bright future, enlightened by the intensity of the work. by Bartoli. Mr. M.