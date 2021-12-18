The Ray says goodbye to the year at home, where it feels and is invincible. Those of Iraola have only awarded two points so far this season since, removing the tie against Celta, it has added by victories each and every one of its contests (follow the game live on AS.com). That of Barça included. No First has made him kneel, but in Second happened in six times this 2021. In fact, his last defeat dates from June 13 against Girona in the playoff. (1-2).

From there, the Ray has built stone by stone – match by match – a fort, getting 91.6% of the points in Game and 81.5% of your total locker. That has settled him in sixth place, which gives access to European competitions, and has made him collect 67.5% of the points estimated for permanence (40). Its main objective, but not the only one. It is four points to match your best first round ever (2012-13) and he has left the appointments of Alavés and Atlético, the latter at home.

After the wave of outrage generated by the controversial arbitration of Melero Lopez in La Cerámica and his long-suffering pass to Bergantiños, Ray takes up the League and Iraola, his eleven guy for said competition. With Sergi Guardiola in attack and the Falcao enigma. Their inclusion or not in the call will spice up a duel that will have the presence of one of the top gunners of Primera, a Joselu who accumulates eight goals.

And as the joy goes through neighborhoods, Alavés arrives in Vallecas in depression. Removed In the Cup, he does not raise his head in the League and that, despite the fact that the feelings he transmits are not bad. Calleja recovers his most recognizable eleven – low through -, without losing sight of Tuesday’s game against Villarreal. Two complicated outings that can finish the year or serve as redemption, taking into account that Real and Athletic appear in 2022. Before the Glorious He must knock out the star of Rayo and his people, who (once again, at 2:00 p.m.) will be at the foot of the canyon.

Keys to the match

Penalties

Rayo is the team that has been awarded the most penalties against (8). The last two, in his last two outings. And it is also the one that has the most VAR interventions against it (5).

Slopes

Alavés has two appointments left to close 2021: Rayo and Villarreal. This last one to recover the day not celebrated by the conflict of the summons of South American selections.

Solvency behind

El Rayo collects five clean sheets, all of them in Vallecas. Dimitrievski and his defense (Balliu, Saveljich, Catena and Fran) are a wall for the rival.

Bad dynamics

The team from Vitoria lands injured in Vallecas due to their elimination at the hands of Linares and the poor results in the last league matches.

Enigma Falcao

Iraola did not reveal the great unknown, if Falcao will enter this last call of the year. He had some problems in the quadriceps since the day of Espanyol.

Aces to follow

Trejo

The captain is the helm of the Lightning. He distributes games and goals, remaining as LaLiga’s top assistant alongside Benzema (7).

Pacheco

A lot of work is ahead for the goalkeeper in Vallecas. Calleja booked him in the Cup match with a view to this end of the year.

Ups and downs

-> Merquelanz and Arboleda are still injured in a Rayo that will not give the call until today. Falcao is doubt.

-> Ximo Navarro, Tomás Pina and Abqar are the injured from Alavés. Miazga is positive for COVID-19 and Lejeune is sanctioned.

Statistical corner

-> The last time they met in Vallecas was on 18-19. Alavés won 1-5, with a double from Ibai Gómez and goals from Ximo Navarro, Calleri and Burgui.

-> Alavés was Rayo’s black beast in his only UEFA appearance (00-01). He threw him out in quarters.