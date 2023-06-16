PreviousDirectChronicle

And suddenly, in what could have been the final stretch of his career, at the age of 33, recently relegated to Segunda with his team, Joselu Mato once again resolved what could even be considered the essential Spanish problem, the traffic jam in the last few centimeters of brilliance. As in Malaga against Norway, the still striker for Espanyol, one step away from Real Madrid, entered the field after minute 84 and immediately found the prize. And this time the prize was gigantic: they defeated Italy, and put down the flames that threatened to surround the coach, Luis de la Fuente, leading Spain to the final of the League of Nations on Sunday against Croatia in Rotterdam (20.45, La1 ).

2 Unai Simón, Alba, Laporte, Jesús Navas, Le Normand, Gavi (Canales, min. 68), Yeremy Pino (Ansu Fati, min. 74), Merino (Fabián, min. 74), Rodrigo (Marco Asensio, min. 45 ), Rodrigo and Morata (Joselu, min. 83) 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma, Acerbi, Rafael Tolói, Bonucci (Darmian, min. 45), Di Lorenzo, Barella, Davide Frattesi (Verratti, min. 76), Jorginho (Cristante, min. 60), Leonardo Spinazzola (Dimarco, min. 45) , Nicolo Zaniolo and Immobile (Federico Chiesa, min. 60) goals 1-0 min. 3: Yeremy Pino. 1-1 min. 11: Immobile. 2-1 min. 87: Joselu. Referee slavko vincic Yellow cards Immobile (min. 38), Alba (min. 45), Gavi (min. 57), Morata (min. 82) and Nicolo Zaniolo (min. 92)

The play summed up the frustrations of the team and how Joselu, blessed with goals, clears them up with a subtle movement. Time was running out towards extra time, with the team dominating, and braiding virguera with a drop shot from Ansu Fati, an opening to the wing and a shot from Rodri from the edge. Nothing they hadn’t already done. But this time there was Joselu, who had only been on the grass for five minutes, he measured his steps on the offside line, moved towards the rebound, put his right toe in and dissolved almost all anxieties.

De la Fuente had arrived in the Netherlands brooding, still on an expedition, looking for a suitable mix of footballers. He shook the shaker again. If from Malaga to Glasgow he made eight changes, from there to Enschede he changed another eight. Not only that: five of the starters weren’t even on their first list. In March, Unai Simón (injured), Le Normand (still French) and Alba, Navas and Rodrigo Moreno were missing.

It was the League of Nations, a minor tournament, yes, but it was also a semifinal, and another Spain-Italy, which doesn’t matter what stage they are in, always has a lot of crumbs. A European classic already repeated 40 times.

However, it began with an improper tone for its tonnage. The first spark was born from a hesitation of a type from whom not even a slight tremble is expected. Gavi went to put pressure on Leonardo Bonucci, who seems to have been playing this game his whole life. But he lost control of the ball a bit, which Yéremy herded into a second attack. The canary entered the area and opened the scoring.

Yeremi Pino scores Spain’s first goal against Italy in the Nations League semifinal on Thursday in Enschede, the Netherlands. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW (THE COUNTRY)

The flash, so unexpected, destabilized the balance. Spain, who had been determined to recover the ball high up, suddenly sank and settled in the front, from where they watched the fall of a hail of crosses. Until Zaniolo netted one in the box, he shot to nowhere, and that nowhere turned out to be Le Normand’s right-hand man. Fatality befell Bonucci in what may have been one of his last afternoons with Italy, and the Real defender, at his debut as a Spaniard, partner of another Frenchman, Laporte.

Immobile converted the penalty. Spain lost that advantage so early, but calm won. Suddenly, as if the storm had cleared, Rodri appeared. The best player in the last Champions League final cleaned, ordered and accelerated at will. Spain had the ball and Italy, the vertigo.

Mancini had a plan with which he threatened the control of De la Fuente with poison. Jorginho, capable of handling games at low revolutions, dedicated himself to avoiding any delay, taking advantage of the fact that Spain had installed itself in his field, and that the movement left a large estate behind. Italy applied itself to percussion to the rear of Le Normand and Laporte, who found themselves required in each aerial ball, in each run back. Even a dizzying scare.

Frattesi, a Sassuolo midfielder, surprised the couple, stood alone against Unai, and scored. Not even twenty minutes had passed since Pino’s advantage and La Roja had already lost everything, despite the illusion of being in command. However, the VAR rescued them from the shock and De la Fuente saw his team getting closer and closer to Donnarumma. Morata, Gavi and Merino moved freely through the hot nooks. Perhaps only the rescued Rodrigo Moreno was out of tune, very imprecise.

He was the first to leave the field, after intermission. Marco Asensio entered and immediately raised the temperature with a millimeter pass to the far post with which Mikel Merino almost entered the goal. Morata struggled with the rebound, but the ball escaped him a few feet from the post. Asensio had pulled the cable that connected the control with the electric shock, stepping on the area, or adding spice further back.

De la Fuente continued adding coal to the boiler: Canales, Fabián, Ansu Fati and, finally, Joselu, the clairvoyant. The Blessed. Another night more.

