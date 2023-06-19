It was an open secret that has become official this Monday. Joselu is a new striker for Real Madrid. The Chamartín club announced today the incorporation of the Spanish international striker, who arrives on loan from Espanyol in an agreement that includes a purchase option at the end of next season.

The player was already at the club at an earlier stage and made his debut with the first team thanks to José Mourinho, who gave him the chance to play six minutes in the 8-1 win over Almería on the last day of the season 2010-11. The Galician, although born in Stuttgart, played for Castilla for two years -where he arrived from Celta de Vigo- in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. In the second campaign the white subsidiary achieved what is, so far, their last promotion to Second. That season Joselu was the top scorer for the Madrid subsidiary, with 26 goals (19 in the regular season and seven in the promotion playoff), ahead of Morata (18 goals).

The striker, who has just won the League of Nations with Spain, will be presented on Tuesday at the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas.

After the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz, Real Madrid had only added Brahim Díaz in attack, although an area player was still missing. That will be the role of Joselu, 33, who scored 16 goals last year with the parakeet team, being the Spanish player with the most goals scored in LaLiga Santander.