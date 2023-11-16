The Spanish team has not disappointed and has been able to beat Cyprus without too much difficulty. Luis de la Fuente’s team continues to lead Group A with a game against Georgia to go and with the feeling that there are many more than 11 players who could start for Spain.
One of these debates comes in the ‘9’ position, a position that Álvaro Morata has occupied lately but today Joselu was the starter. The current captain of the Spanish team has had a great start to the season with Atlético de Madrid, which has allowed him to take the position and score 4 goals so far in 2023 with Spain, but Joselu has already beaten this record.
The Real Madrid forward has lost a lot of importance in Ancelotti’s plans, taking a back seat behind Rodrygo or even Brahim, but with the Spanish team the story is different. With the goal he scored this afternoon in Cyprus, he becomes Spain’s top scorer in 2023 with 5 goals and reopens the debate about who should start with Luis de la Fuente.
Joselu has played 9 games for the Spanish team this year, two of them in the UEFA Nations League, and has started only twice. Cyprus has been his favorite victim so far, with two goals and two assists.
These 5 goals with the national team are added to the 5 he has scored so far with Real Madrid, making it one of his best seasons so far. Despite being behind Rodrygo in the club’s rotation, injuries have reduced the white team’s squad and he continues to play an important role for Ancelotti.
