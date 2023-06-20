When it was his turn to stand in front of the lectern and deliver his little speech, after Florentino Pérez’s, Joselu (Stuttgart, 33 years old), did something that none of the latest footballers presented by Real Madrid have done: he displayed a small little piece of paper: “You are going to excuse me, I had to write down a couple of things here, because the emotions are very great”, he began.

Nor did his path to get to Madrid have anything to do with that of the rest of the signings. The former Espanyol striker left Castilla in the summer of 2012 to embark on a very long and varied journey through eight clubs and three championships at Hoffenheim: the Bundesliga, the Premier and the League. The footballer was excited, and his wife was emotional as Florentino Pérez welcomed him back: “All Madridistas are very happy because one of those great homegrown players returns to Real Madrid, who has managed to build a brilliant career in football, and who has just brilliantly won the League of Nations”.

Joselu arrives at Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol for one season, and with a non-mandatory purchase option after also exploding late with the Spanish team. He scored in his debut in Malaga against Norway: two goals after coming off the bench in the 80th minute. And he scored on Thursday in Enschede in the semifinal against Italy, when he also came off after the 80th minute. And in the final he scored the first penalty of the shoot-off against Croatia.

Along with his notorious Real Madrid player, his scoring ability was the highlight of the Madrid president in the presentation: “You have more than 150 goals in your entire career as a professional footballer,” he said of the winner of the Zarra trophy to the top national scorer of the last league season. He also had an impact on that aspect: “I’ve scored goals throughout my career and I don’t think it won’t be like that now.”

Joselu will wear the number 14, so the 9 left by Benzema will remain free for the rest of the transfer window. The striker, who wore number 9 at Castilla, did not give many explanations about the choice: “Any number in the Real Madrid first team is super important. I am proud to wear any number. Any player in the world would do anything to wear this shirt,” he said. But he did want to separate his hiring from the departure of Benzema or other movements: “I am not here to replace anyone. I come to do my bit, to put everything I have learned in recent years, to enjoy. I come to do another type of work”. And he explained his peculiarities: “I am a more physical player. I like being in the area a lot. I like to score goals, like any striker. The experience that being in three of the best leagues has given me has made me grow as a footballer”.

But above all, he made it clear that where he likes to be the most is Madrid: “Today could be one of the happiest days of my life, asking my wife and children for forgiveness.”

