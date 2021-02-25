Joselu Mato analyzed the team’s progress in the last matchess. “We come from two difficult defeats that did us a lot of damage even if they were not against rivals from our league. OSasuna is, and we have to work to get the three points as it is this Saturday in Mendizorroza, “he said.

It seems that all the offensive demands go through the Joselu-Lucas duo and that can put tension on the players. In that sense, the one from Silleda commented that “I’m going to do 31 years and pressure, none.or we have touched the relegation places yet and we always have teams below. Lucas gives us things that nobody gives us and whenever he is on the field, he adds. Hopefully he can be one hundred percent on Saturday. Every day the sun rises and if we win this weekend we will be happy. This is not Lucas and I because in reality there are 25 of us and then behind there is also a coaching staff “.

Joselu was insisted on the situation of his friend Lucas Pérez and the numerous substitutions and injuries he is having this year. “I see it well and I am not the one who makes the decisions. All the players are available to the coach and they pay us for that.. Then there is a person in charge of putting an eleven and the rest of us have to accept what happens and that each one focuses on the same thing, “he observed.

The Galician forward usually receives many fouls and, without going any further, last Sunday he claimed a penalty for an elbow he received in the area in the first part of the clash against Real. “It tires a bit because, with the excuse that I am big and corpulent, it does not mean that the blows do not hurt me. In that sense, it doesn’t matter whether you are small or not. My cheekbone and eye have been damaged for four days. If Silva’s action from the other day is reviewed, a penalty should have been called. Then you come home scratched and you have to get into a bathtub with cold water, “he said.

Joselu insisted on the importance of playing a good game against the rojillos. “Osasuna is a team with players with very good physical data. We have been studying them throughout the week. We will have to catch up with them and even surpass them. They are games that are going to be decided by opponent’s mistakes. We will have to be solid in defense and then try to take advantage of the opportunities, “he commented.

Joselu missed a decisive penalty against Sevilla that could have been added to the league table. “It would have been one more point but I’m not worried. If there was a penalty that same day or the next day I would have shot it again. Messi misses penalties and is the best player in the world. Alcácer and Insigne also failed on the same day as me, so we have to forget it and continue, “he added.” I have scored penalties that have not given points and I have failed others when we have. You have to look ahead. “

Alavés falls dramatically to top-level rivals but faces teams such as Valladolid or Getafe. “We must stay with the good things and we must go back to the weeks in which we played against these two teams and that are those of our league, as against Osasuna this Saturday. Without disrespect, the Navarrese team is not Barcelona or the Real society. That does not mean that permanence happens to think game by game. I don’t know what will happen against Elche there or against Huesca here. We have a final on Saturday and we have to pull our spirits and get it out whatever, “he concluded.