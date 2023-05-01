Direct Chronicle

A penalty settled the desperate duel at the RCDE Stadium. The goalscorer Joselu, the best blue and white guarantee, signed Espanyol’s victory and Getafe’s defeat from eleven meters. The victory was celebrated effusively by the local fans after chaining seven defeats and a draw, one point out of 24, numbers that until this Sunday Luis García had not been able to correct since his debut against Athletic. “We are going to play with bloodshot eyes,” announced the blue and white coach before celebrating his first victory as coach of his beloved Espanyol.

1 Pacheco, Cabrera, Calero, Óscar Gil (Aleix Vidal, min. 86), Sergi Gómez, Adrià Pedrosa (Brian, min. 74), Darder, Denis Suárez (Vinicius, min. 68), Melamed, Joselu and Braithwaite (Javi Puado , min 85) 0 David Soria, Damián Suárez, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete (Mitrovic, min. 80), Gastón Álvarez (Fabricio Angileri, min. 80), Maksimovic, Aleñá (Munir, min. 63), Gonzalo Villar (Mata, min. 95) , Portu, Enes Ünal (Juan Latasa, min. 80) and Mayoral goals 1-0 min. 37: Joselu. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Aleñá (min. 36), Braithwaite (min. 42), Domingos Duarte (min. 50), Maksimovic (min. 57), Melamed (min. 70), Gonzalo Villar (min. 73), Juan Latasa (min. 81 ) and Aleix Vidal (min. 91) See also New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: several buildings collapsed

Getafe was a stone guest, insensitive to Bordalás’s return to the bench after a very difficult week that began with the dismissal of Quique Sánchez Flores. The coach was unable to correct the negative dynamics of a team that has only scored eleven points in their outings at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. There are already six games without winning, two points out of 18, and Getafe has fallen into the basement of the League

Details are used to being decisive in matches as disputed and uncertain as the one at the RCDE Stadium. The ball ended up falling in favor of the blue and white side because they were the team that exposed the most and also had two vital players in the likes of Braithwaite and Joselu. The goals in favor are guaranteed by the striking of their two forwards: the Dane, who has nine goals, headed a ball that hit Aleñá’s hand and the referee awarded a penalty that Joselu converted, who already has 14 goals, after the Var intervention. The goals against have also been a constant at Espanyol. Getafe had no choice but to verify the vulnerability of the squad that Luis García is training today. The changes favored the harassment of the Bordalás team and also led to the transitions of Espanyol. The blue and white defense, however, was for once more solvent than the offense of an opponent right now disoriented with the change of coach, no matter how well known Bordalás may be.

There were hardly any chances at Getafe and, on the contrary, Espanyol often intimidated the Soria area. Luis García’s boys only needed to finish the plays, especially Darder, used to delegating the last shot to Joselu or Braithwaite. On the other hand, it is already known that Bordalás’ teams usually lack continuity in their game, more experts in tricking matches than in generating chances, Getafe far removed from Pacheco’s goal. Although Latasa headed a good cross at the far post badly on the last occasion of the match, no one stood out more in the visiting team than Soria.

The contest ended with no more shocks than the indisposition of a fan who was treated by the Espanyol medical services. The blue and whites clung to Joselu’s goal as if their lives depended on them, aware that victory was essential to change their negative dynamics, and Getafe left the game with no more arguments than regretting “a controversial penalty” and the losses of time – Bordalás’s own words -.

The coach did not have time to correct the dysfunctions of a team that, with six games to go, is tied on points with Espanyol. No one gives up at the bottom of the table, not even Espanyol, who have two big games ahead of them against Sevilla and Barça, who aspire to sing the alirón at the RCDE Stadium.

