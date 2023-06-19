Since Espanyol’s relegation was confirmed, Joselu’s departure was an open secret and it has already been made official that he will play for Real Madrid on loan during the 2023/24 season. The fashionable striker in the Spanish team has a new team and will be presented on Tuesday, June 20.
The departures of Mariano, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema leave a clear goalscoring deficiency, which at the moment with Brahim and Joselu it is a matter of remedying by signing another striker in this same transfer window.
The new Real Madrid striker has lived one of his best seasons since he was in the elite, and part of Real Madrid’s interest in him playing in white next season, he has carved out a place for himself in the Spanish team with the arrival of Luis de la Fuente, and is already the savior of the team after the goal in the 88th minute against Italy, which served to qualify the team for the final of the Nations League.
Although the signing of Joselu is thought to have some goal on the bench, the transfer market for Real Madrid begins to get complicated and rumors begin to emerge that Kylian Mbappé could be expected in 2024 and that the team will face this season with the arrivals of Joselu, Bellingham, Fran García and Brahim Díaz to the team to take over the French striker when he becomes a free agent. At the moment there is nothing firm, but in this case Joselu would remain as the only center forward along with another youth player, Álvaro Rodríguez.
