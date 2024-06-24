New departure at Real Madrid. In the absence of official confirmation from the club, Joselu Mato will not continue with the white team next season, according to several media outlets, including market specialist Fabrizio Romano.
According to the aforementioned source, Madrid wanted to exercise the purchase option of 1.5 million euros that it had for the player, however it was Joselu himself who would have said no to the club, since his intention is to try his luck in a new destination.
According to the latest information, the Spanish forward would be very close to signing for Al Gharafa of the Qatar League, although the agreement would not yet be completely closed.
Joselu arrived at Real Madrid last summer on loan from Espanyol. Without making much noise, the forward became an important piece for Ancelotti, not as a starter, but because of what he contributed to the group and the team when he came off the bench.
This season for the white team, Joselu has played 2,097 minutes spread over 49 games in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and distributing 3 assists in total. His double in the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich in the final minutes of the match, coming off the bench, will always remain in his memory, giving the Whites a place in the final at Wembley. That night, Josel became a hero of Real Madrid fans.
However, the moments of glory and the titles seem to have not been enough to convince the player to stay at Real Madrid and head to Qatar. Thus, his departure is added to those of Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernández.
More news about the transfer market
#Joselu #accept #Real #Madrids #proposal #leave #white #team
Leave a Reply