In his always fragile career, Alvaro Morata has learned that you can never be calm. Atletico Madrid’s winter market took away two important competitors like Joao Felix and the Brazilian Cunha, but Memphis Depay arrived and he ended up on the bench. There was apparently no story in the national team: Gerard Moreno injured, the captain’s armband and the esteem of Luis de la Fuente seemed sufficient reasons to secure Morata’s ownership, confirmed against Norway.

And what happens? Who appears with Norway Joselu, born Jose Luis Mato Sanmartin, a guy who turned 33 yesterday and who on Saturday became the third oldest rookie in the history of Roja after the Hungarian Puskas and the lesser known Fernando Argila. Well, Joselu 4 minutes and 45 seconds from the moment he replaced Morata scored two goals (and wasted a first chance). 107 seconds passed between the two goals. No one had ever made his debut in the Spanish national team by scoring a brace from the bench, and the last debutant capable of scoring two goals was Morientes, also on 25 March, but from 25 years ago, in 1998.

Companions to Castilla

—

After the deceptive 3-0 win against Norway, De la Fuente’s Spain today plays at Hampden Park against Scotland who beat Cyprus with the same result. Also for Steve Clarke’s team a brace from a substitute, McTominay. It is Spain’s last appointment before the match against Mancini’s Italy on 15 June in Rotterdam in the semi-final of the Nations League. All masked by the result, inflated by Joselu’s brace. Who with Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias is the best Spanish striker in La Liga, 12 goals with Espanyol, 3 fewer than Lewandowski. Joselu was born by chance in Stuttgart, then moved to Galicia and in 2009 Madrid took him from Celta B to take him to Valdebebas and let him play in Castilla. In the white branch Joselu was a companion of Alvaro Morata, 3 years younger than him and an emerging promise of the Madrid cantera. 13 years later Joselu made his debut for Real Madrid, thanks to Jose Mourinho, but unlike Morata, who managed to make his way to the Bernabeu, Joselu always knew that his destiny was far from Madrid. And so he began a long pilgrimage first to Germany, Hoffenheim, Eintracht, Hannover, then to England, Stoke (with a loan to Deportivo) and Newcastle, and finally to Spain, Alaves and from last summer to Espanyol. On Saturday he wore a Spain shirt after 13 years: in March 2010 it was the last time, with the Under 21 team. Tonight he will play again, perhaps from the start. Because Morata can never be sure of anything.