Claw from Alavés to salvation. Calleja’s team clings to permanence with such force that already has a stone’s throw to be one more year in First. The team from Vitoria went through Martínez Valero with that residue that hardened teams have in the category. He hit the table before a staggering Elche with fear in his face. He lost a direct duel, but beyond the defeat he he left much of his faith along the way. Escribá is already beginning to see salvation as a miracle. Pacheco, Joselu and Rioja sank Elche a little more on a key day.

Calleja beat Escribá in the first half. Alavés populated the core and drowned Mfulu and Marcone, two pivots with a lot of work and little football. Elche trusted everything to exploit their game by bands and wait for the arrival of their two tanks. But he hardly found ways to do wing damage. On one of those few adventures, Josan searched the area for Boyé. The Argentine took out a manual heel, but ran into a Pacheco in a state of grace.

With Palacios overwhelmed by Rioja, Alavés responded with an occasion to Rioja’s own stick. Calleja’s team had the game under control. Carrillo feigned with a blank header, but the one who hit first was Joselu. Rioja, the gifted student in the class for being astute and talented, was attentive to pick up a corner short, dribble to Palacios and put the goal on a tray to Joselu.

Alavés was in charge of everything and it didn’t take long for him to put the finishing touches. Joselu returned the favor to Rioja to score the 0-2 and punish a lethal loss for Josema. Escribá shook the bench late and Elche tried, but their morale was shattered. Edgar, with a shot to the post, brushed the third. The permanence is seen further than ever in Elche. In the antipodes is Vitoria.