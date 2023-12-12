Real Madrid certified the third plenary session in its history in the group stage of the Champions League with another brand comeback from the house germinated in the boots of Rodrygo and Fran García and clinched by both the privileged head of Joselu and the opportunism of Ceballos.

A double from the Galician, assisted first by the very fine Brazilian attacker and then by the sharp full-back from La Mancha, allowed Carlo Ancelotti's team to turn the score around at the Olympiastadion, where Union Berlin took advantage of Real Madrid's lack of aim. in the first half to leave with an advantage at half-time thanks to a volley from Volland in stoppage time.

The visiting team, overwhelming in the first 45 minutes but without success, once again mounted the battle on the way back from the locker room and found in Joselu's head the can opener that they had missed so much. But Union Berlin rebalanced the balance through Kral, which for a few minutes encouraged their hope of achieving the long-awaited ticket to the Europa League.

Union Berlin Ronnow, Juranovic (Aaronson, min. 82), Jaeckel (Becker, min. 75), Knoche, Diogo Leite, Roussillon, Haberer, Khedira (Kral, min. 75), Volland (Trimmel, min. 82), Gosens (Laidouni , min. 75) and Behrens. 2 – 3 real Madrid Kepa, Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Alaba (Rüdiger, min. 71), Fran García, Valverde (Kroos, min. 46), Modric, Ceballos (Nico Paz, min. 90), Bellingham, Joselu and Rodrygo (Brahim, min. 80). See also ONCE coupon: Check the results of the draw for Friday, November 11, 2022 Goals:

1-0: min. 45+1, Volland. 1-1: min. 61, Joselu. 1-2: min. 73, Joselu. 2-2: min. 85, Kral. 2-3: min. 89, Ceballos.

Referee:

Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia). He booked Khedira, Bellingham, Alaba and Laidouni.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the sixth day of the group stage of the Champions League, played at the Olympiastadion.

But there the fascinating Bellingham appeared again to assist Ceballos and for the Sevillian to save the plane with a right cross that allows Real Madrid to equal the three group stages with 18 points out of a possible 18 that to date only Bayern had from Munich. The data does not guarantee anything, but it is a clear indication that Ancelotti's men are going for it.

Carletto likes to surround himself with his centurions even in those skirmishes that are inconsequential to the outcome of a war. He made it clear again at the Olympiastadion, where he enlisted Valverde, Bellingham and Rodrygo for a duel in which there was nothing at stake for Real Madrid beyond the prestige and the stipend offered by UEFA for each victory in the top flight. continental competition. He only initially gave up Rüdiger and Kroos, hosts in their country of birth of a team that brought Fran García and Joselu on board, once again entrusted the keys to their goal to Kepa and handed the baton to Modric in the division.

Bjelica, after forming with four defenders in his first two games at the head of Union Berlin, recovered the system with three center backs that characterized the proposal of his predecessor, Urs Fischer, supported by two wingers to seek depth on the sides. Profiled in this way, the German team offered a couple of flashes at the beginning, but was immediately at the mercy of a Real Madrid neutralized by Ronnow at the interval.

Benefiting from Union Berlin's conservative disposition, Real Madrid adopted an authoritarian spirit and, at times, turned the Olympiastadion into the scene of a rondo. The steelworkers allowed visitors to braid with relief in three quarters, but in their area they erected a wall accumulating. The wall barely offered any cracks, until Gosens made a major mistake that Joselu, a much better pole vaulter than a rifleman, did not know how to take advantage of to overtake his team. Diogo Leite offered another gift straight away by cutting off a pass with his hand, but Modric missed from the penalty spot, raising to three the number of maximum penalties that Madrid has missed so far this year. Maybe it's time for the deadly Bellingham to try its luck from there.

Union Berlin was thus able to close a first half of maximum submission on the part of its opponent with a smile thanks to a masterful delivery from Ronnow that Volland, after a mistake by Nacho and Alaba, collected to derail Kepa. This is how football is spent.

Closet ground



Ancelotti responded by removing Kroos from the reserve to the detriment of Valverde. A change perhaps already planned in advance that gave Real Madrid greater dynamism, once again destined to establish a siege on Ronnow's goal. The German goalkeeper once again excelled after a great volley from Lucas Vázquez from the edge of the area and then made a sensational handball save to prevent Rodrygo from leveling the score by heading in an exceptional cross from Bellingham. He couldn't do anything, however, when Rodrygo took the periscope from the right and sent it to the far post, where Joselu connected with an unappealable header.

With the balance balanced, Real Madrid continued to push hard in search of a comeback. Union Berlin had to take a risk and Madrid did not take long to punish them through Joselu, once again. He did not lower his arms, however, the German team, which launched itself with bare chest and turned the tables again thanks to a whip from the front of Kral. But Bellingham, once again, appeared to the rescue and assisted Ceballos to draw from the pocket on a night that vindicated the character and wardrobe of his team.