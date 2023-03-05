The driver Joselito Carrera starred in an embarrassing incident when he was approached by law enforcement officers, with whom he almost came to blows when resisting his arrest.

In the early hours of this Sunday, March 5, Joselito Carrera he was intervened by agents of the Peruvian National Police when he was driving his car while apparently intoxicated. The driver starred in this embarrassing incident and even got out of his vehicle to record law enforcement officers and prevent his retention.

The images provided by the members of the order recorded inappropriate behavior of the also actor, who at all times resisted the intervention. Up to four elements of the institution were necessary to be able to transfer the aforementioned character to the closest unit.

Joselito Carrera was intervened by the PNP

The Republic had access to the official intervention report of the National Police detailing what happened in the early hours of this Sunday. According to the document, the agents stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Margely Tovar Shialerwhen they saw that he was mobilizing through the Panamericana Sur doing reckless maneuvers.

When they were intervened, the woman, who is also a television host according to her Instagram account, refused at all times to hand over her documents and get out of the car. It was there that Joselito Carrera began to record his intervenors trying to intimidate them, since he mentioned at all times that he knew a general.

Joselito Carrera and his companion are still being held

for now, Joselito Carrera and Margely Tovar Shialer are still inside the Punta Hermosa police station as detainees. According to reports, both will go through the respective ethyl dosage and then they will finish clarifying what happened.