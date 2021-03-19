Joselito Carrera, host of the program Entrepreneur, put the batteries, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 16. He is now in isolation with his family.

As he told the magazine En boca de todos, he has been diagnosed as an asymptomatic patient, for which he has not presented complications in his health.

He announced that he will be absent for a period of time in the program that he hosts together with Angie Arizaga and Brunella Horna, and it airs on weekends.

“I will not be in Entrepreneur tomorrow, put the batteries because I tested positive on Tuesday at COVID. They took my antigen test. After seven tests, I already had to get hooked on one and, with God’s blessing, I am asymptomatic, ”he said.

“I have not presented many problems. I continue to eat in the best way, healthy eating with lots of vegetables, lots of vegetables, proteins, lots of sports. Always entrusting myself to my father and isolated ”, added the presenter.

He took the opportunity to use his case as an example for other coronavirus patients, whom he asked not to be overcome by fear and to remain calm during their recovery.

“I want this message to be able to address the public, all patients, all their families. Do not get carried away with fear, that everything has fatal outcomes. We are all couch potatoes of ourselves; We all have that energy and that power that will make us shine in the face of any difficulty. The lowest energy in the world is fear and the strongest, love ”, concluded Joselito Carrera.

