She is the oldest sister of the Hermandad del Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo, the most admired image in the municipality of Cieza Josefina holds an image of the Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo. / DC

Josefina Marín Blázquez is 98 years old and is the oldest sister of the Hermandad del Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo, the most admired image in the municipality of Cieza. Although he resides in Murcia, Marín Blázquez is these days in his hometown spending Holy Week despite the absence of parades.

This woman has always carried the Holy Christ in her heart and a few years ago she received recognition for her great feeling and devotion to the venerated image. «My family has always been very devoted to the Holy Christ and my cousin Piedaita was his waitress until she died a few years ago. We always carry the Holy Christ in our hearts, ”he told THE TRUTH these days while holding and looking at an ancient photograph of Christ from the early 20th century.