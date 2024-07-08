It wasn’t the day she arrived in New York that Josefina Báez knew she had arrived in New York. It was later. In the fall of 1972, she landed in the city to live with her family. For her, a 12-year-old Dominican, an autumn was a winter. One morning, her older brother took her by the hand and led her outside the apartment located in Manhattan Valley. He asked her to inhale the air, take puffs of it and exhale it in the form of smoke. Báez inhaled the icy breeze and knew she was somewhere else. “I arrived in New York that day,” she says. “Outside the building there were all the trees without leaves, an intense autumn. And that for me was New York, that magic, the steam you create when you breathe. That’s something else, isn’t it?”

Since then, New York has been home. The spice shop on Lexington Avenue, the library, the streets he knows how to get to and the streets he doesn’t know how to get out of. “New York is a Dominican batey, the Manhattan batey,” he thinks. “I’m interested in the batey as a community. It’s the place where you get to know yourself. There’s a Dominican Republic that you carry inside you. That dances, adapts, hippopea. You are that, and you enter New York or Copenhagen from that place, you don’t enter New York from scratch, and that determines me.”

Baéz flees from categories, without denying them. She does not traffic in identity. She is black, she is a woman, she is an artist, she is Latina, she is an immigrant, and she has always been this last, since she was born in La Romana. “I was going to be an immigrant in my own country,” she says. “So I am an immigrant from anywhere. I think that every working-class person is an immigrant in their own country, there are certain privileges that you are not going to have.” Even so, the identity that best fits her body or her island—because the artist sees her body as an island—is that of an orphan.

“I see the body of identity as just that, as a body, with its hands, that can dance. I am a human being devoted to spirituality, a woman, black, working class, immigrant. Those five identities have been the ones I am aware of. But the question for a long time has been what gives the sap, the blood, to those identities. A few years ago I answered myself that it is orphanhood,” she explains. “Orphanhood shaped me, I would have been a different woman if I had had a father. There is no drama in that, there is a condition and what matters is what I did with it, from consciousness and not from consciousness,” she adds.

Josefina Báez during a presentation at Dartmouth University in Hanover on May 11, 2024. Robert C Strong II

Báez also avoids the word “victim” and is not afraid of the word “privilege.” Many people helped her on the path to becoming an artist, an artist equally impossible to trap in a single concept. Báez is a playwright, dancer, writer, director, performing artist, poet, all of these separately and together at the same time. But if we had to define her, as we are given to defining everything, if we had to say what kind of artist she is, Báez herself, independent, self-taught and self-managed, one of the most prominent Afro-Latinas of our times, would say that she is a devotee. “Devoted to life, death, transitions, beauty. These are themes that run through all of my work. My way of life is devotion, contemplation, meditation, joy,” she insists.

Recently, the name Josefina Báez began to form part of the Latin American Art and Activism Collection, LAASfrom the Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Columbia University, which since 2012 has kept documents from Latinos and Latino organizations in New York, or that are related to the city. Báez is the first Dominican to join this collection, which already includes other names such as Puerto Ricans Jack Agüeros and Myrna Casas, Cuban-American Dolores Prida, or documents from The Diary/The Pressthe largest and oldest Spanish-language newspaper in New York, among others. For Puerto Rican academic Frances Negrón-Muntaner, Julian Clarence Levi Professor of Humanities at Columbia University and creator of the archive, it was a “gift” to have the possibility of accessing the materials of an artist like Báez. “It fell from the sky,” she says. “I knew I wanted to bring Dominican materials. This is exactly why this collection was created, for materials like these, which make aesthetic and political statements, a way that expands, transforms, pushes the dominant narratives.”

Josefina’s intimacy in the Columbia archives

In two boxes marked with her details at the Columbia Library, perhaps Josefina Báez’s most intimate belongings remain. Personal and professional photos, newspaper clippings, correspondence, manuscripts, brochures, and many other documents that the artist donated to the archive. Among the most precious is the manuscript of the book Why my name is Marisol and the entire theoretical development of his concept of “anthology of performance”, which, according to Báez, has been his way of healing. “The anthology of performance It’s how I take care of myself, how you work without going crazy, how you take care of your body and your mental health in a practical way,” she says.

In another of the documents the following play on words can be read: “Love, and more, add more”. Báez likes to flirt with language, change it, make it his own. For this, as for many other things in his work, he has created a concept, his own way of naming Spanglish. Dominicanishbesides being one of his great plays that tells the story of the life of a Dominican immigrant in the United States, is also a universe. “It is a way of being, of living, of thinking,” he says. “They are meaningless translations that interest me. It is a Spanglish, I am interested in that internal syntax of the two languages, how you feel that. I take the so-called bad pronunciation and find other words inside. It is entering, leaving and extending the meanings.”

Báez, the tenth of her mother’s children, was the tenth person to enter this collection. She is also the only artist living or in her right mind who gave her materials to be archived. The question is: why would anyone want to give their most personal, most intimate, most precious documents to an institution? Why offer something so personal in life to such a seemingly impersonal space?

“There are several motivations,” says Negrón-Muntaner. “It is a form of immortality in a certain sense. By depositing your archives in a place, materials that were not public during your lifetime can now be used and made more complex. It creates a space for the dialogue with you and your work to continue into the future. There are also those who are frightened by the idea of ​​depositing their archives, they do not want to be immortal, they do not want a lot of things that are in those archives to be known. It can go both ways.”

The academic argues that archives, a practice that has become increasingly popular lately, “are not only a source of counter-narratives, but a way of continuing the dialogue and passing the baton of what you were unable to complete” to other generations.

Portrait of Josefina Báez in Pitiglia, Italy, in 2023. Giovanni Savino

Negrón-Muntaner grew up surrounded by archives with her historian father. It was not easy to materialize the idea of ​​a space to archive materials from Latinos in New York. No one, it seemed, was interested in preserving the history of such an important community in the city. “This (Columbia) is a university with a campus in Washington Heights. Even so, the university never thought it was important to document and preserve material produced by Dominicans in New York,” she says. “It seemed incredible to me that one of the universities with the most resources did not consider it important to preserve the materials of a quarter of the population.” On the other hand, according to the academic, many Latinos do not trust educational and cultural institutions enough to give them part of their work. “They do not trust that they invest resources in their materials or make them accessible to their community, so a project to curate Latino archives is also one of institutional change and the creation of new paradigms about what is valuable, why, how we preserve it and for whom.”

Today, LAAS is the only pan-Latin archive in the city. Its collections are now among the 30 most used in the Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which has more than 3,500 collections. The archive is expected to continue growing and giving life to Negrón-Muntaner’s concept that she has called “archives of possibility,” a way of naming the thousands of lives, bodies, and paths that the materials of someone who decides to deposit part of their creation in one of these institutions can take.

“I call these archives of possibility because the popular notion of an archive is that it is something that is in a drawer and you don’t have to look at it, only when there is an emergency. But when I talk about an archive of possibility, what I am saying is that possibilities open up, you can find what you are looking for. There is something in the archive that makes it possible for you to connect and imagine new things. Archives are full of things that were not possible at the time, but in the future and the contemporary present, they are,” he says.

Since Josefina Báez gave her archives to the Columbia library, there have been exhibitions, they have served as research material for students, and a film project is underway. She dismisses the idea that the archive is something dead. She says that it is a space from which opportunities arise. “It is a sarcophagus like death itself, which is alive. It is another form of life,” adds the artist. “What really blows my mind is that the dialogue is taking place with me alive. It is a great honor, and a practical honor, that the person who has gone to the archive can talk to me, so the archive is alive, the archive is teaching me a lot of things about myself.”