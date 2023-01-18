In the last few hours, a piece of news was released that shook the world of MLS: Josef Martínez is a new Inter Miami player after finishing his contract with Atlanta United. There, the Venezuelan is an idol and was the figure of the team in its best years, which is why he won the affection of all the fans who come to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium every time the red and black team plays at home.
Martínez arrived in Atlanta in 2017 from Torino and began to shine from the first moment he put on the MLS team jersey. He came under the name “Designate Player” which underscores his star position on the team. Throughout his career with Atlanta United, the Venezuelan scored 111 goals in 158 games, making him the top scorer in team history.
Regarding individual achievements, he was part of the MLS Ideal XI in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, he was the MVP (the league’s most valuable player award) and the scorer of the 2018 season in which his team he established himself as league champion. That made him the first MLS player to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in MLS All-Star, in the regular season, and in the MLS Cup (final game) during the same season. In addition, he won the Campeones Cup and the Us Open Cup in 2019.
Now, after leaving his mark in Atlanta, he arrives at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuaín who retired once his participation in the 2022 season ended. In this campaign, Martínez had to undergo surgery on one of his knees and he missed a good part of the season. He finished his participation in 2022 with 26 games (12 starts) with 9 goals and 4 assists.
#Josef #Martínez #Inter #Miami #player
Leave a Reply