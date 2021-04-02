Few dates have passed since It Takes Two went on sale and its head, Josef Fares, has been giving interviews to different media after verifying the critical success that his new work has been. The controversial Swedish-Lebanese creative always has very formed opinions when it comes to responding in these kinds of encounters and that is precisely what has happened again. And is that Josef Fares thinks single player games are too long. This is how he explained it in a chat with the Inverse portal, where he has also returned to talk about replayability, a topic that comes from behind and that bothers him especially.

“I think a lot of the single player games they last too long and the mechanics are overused. The games are too long, “concluded the also responsible for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. Whether you agree or disagree with his words, the truth is that Fares applies his ideas to perfection. And it is that despite the fact that over time their video games have grown in budget, scale and duration, none of them exceed twelve hours of play. Meanwhile, the trend in the industry is to make titles increasingly large, long and of extensive development and extremely expensive.

It Takes Two review

As for replayability, these were the words of Fares in this interview: “It’s strange that people want replayability. Why the hell are we talking about replayability? Do you know what percentage of people actually play a game again? I’m not sure if this is true, but I think people who buy games without actually playing once are a highest percentage than those who replay them. However, we are still focusing on that small part ”, he concluded. Remember that It Takes Two is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and other platforms.