After launching in early 2021, and winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards last year, It Takes Two It will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 4. In this way, Josef Fares, the director of this title, had the opportunity, not only to talk about this title, but to give new clues about his next project.

In an interview with VGC, Fares spoke about the reception he has had It Takes Two since its launch, where more than seven million units have been sold. With this, He talked a little more about his next game, which “is on the right track.” This was what he commented:

“We are making good progress, but there is much more to do. It is definitely going in the right direction. And it will be something fucking great. Get ready for me, man, I’m coming. Trust me… it will blow your mind.”

Along with this, the director revealed that he will be present at The Game Awards 2022, where he will be responsible for awarding the Game of the Year award on this occasion. Nevertheless, Fares did not confirm or deny the possibility of his next game being revealed during this award show.. However, his statements and excitement about the event could well indicate that this would be the case.

The Game Awards will take place on December 8. In related topics, you can learn more about the next Josef Fares game here. Similarly, this is our review of It Takes Two.

Editor’s Note:

After the fantastic game that was It Takes Two, I can’t wait to see what the next move from Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios will be. Although beating the 2021 title sounds like a daunting task, I’m sure this is possible, and I’m already looking forward to seeing what the end result is.

Via: VGC