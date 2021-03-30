Sure, Brothers and A Way Out director Josef Fares has made some good games. But he’ll also be forever known for that moment at The Game Awards 2017 where he let the world know his opinions on the Academy Awards.

Now, Fares fans have found he snuck an audio clip of the moment into his new game It Takes Two, as part of a bizarre Easter egg. Here’s a video captured by The Games Awards host Geoff Keighley, who presumably signed off on the audio being included:

A very familiar moment pops up in It Takes Two as an easter egg …. Gotta love @josef_fares! What an incredibly fun game, the sheer variety of gameplay is insane … and it all controls so well too. pic.twitter.com/G4htZCW9Bx – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 28, 2021

When scanning the airwaves for clues on where to go next in The Pillow Fort chapter, turning your radar all the way around and tuning into a certain point will unlock the above audio clip.

“If you can ignore the story, It Takes Two has some of the best co-op gameplay in years,” Bertie wrote in Eurogamer’s It Takes review, recommending the game.

“This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo’s,” he wrote. “As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember.”