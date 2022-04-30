Josef Faresthe game designer and creator of the highly acclaimed It Takes Two, A Way Out and Brothers> A Tale of Two Sonsexpounded one of his points of view, perhaps a bit controversial: for a game to be successful, it does not need to be “fun”.

To put the concept in simpler words, the designer talked about his experience: “Yes, games can be fun but the best moments in games, for me, weren’t the fun ones. To name a couple, there are things in Journey or the beginning of The Last of Us – they are not really funny things ”.

This “external” perspective is followed by a more internal one: Fares mentions how in his first game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, there is a juncture that is probably interesting but certainly not very fun to play.

Since the game is based on the simultaneous control of the two characters, each associated with one of the two sticks on the controller, there is a real shock even in the user experience when one can no longer control one of the two brothers, therefore going to also modify the mechanics in addition to proposing an emotional shock.

Are you of the same opinion too?

Source: VentureBeat