Josef Aschbacher (Ellmau, Austria, 61 years old) is a doctor of natural sciences and director general of the European Space Agency. At his command is a giant made up of 22 countries that carries out amazing missions to observe the Earth, explore other worlds and also stars beyond ours. The organization faces one of its most decisive moments due to the global geopolitical situation and the new race to reach the Moon and exploit all its resources. In this interview, granted last week at the headquarters of EL PAÍS, Aschbacher details what he hopes Europe’s role will be in this race and encourages governments to become a first-rate space power.

More information

Ask. What are its origins?

Answer. My parents are farmers in a small mountain village, an hour from Innsbruck. I was born and raised on the farm and since I was a child I had to work. I was walking to school, almost an hour away, going down the mountain and back up. It was a good walk, at seven years old, with the backpack. When he got home, he worked in the fields, cleaned the stables. I was the first of six siblings and as such my destiny was to inherit the farm and stay there. There wasn’t much entertainment then, the only thing was reading books. Every day he would borrow one from the village priest, who had a small library, and the next day he would return for another. They were fine books. One day he told me: “It is impossible for you to be reading a book a day.” But it was true. I would stay up very late reading with a flashlight. I was very curious and did not stop reading and absorbing everything. The farm did not interest me, what I wanted was to discover the world. At the age of 12 the time came. Either I would go to Innsbruck to continue studying or I would stay and in two years I would take control of the farm. My parents didn’t want me to study. It took me a lot of effort to convince them, at the age of 12!

Q. What do they think now of you being the head of ESA?

R. I don’t think they understand very well what it is or what it entails. but they are happy [risas]. My third brother has turned out to be an excellent farmer, and he’s the one running it now much better than I am. I am the first and the only one in my family to go to university.

Q. The war in Ukraine has divided the world into two blocks and it seems that the confrontation between the two is also reaching space with the new race to the Moon. Are you concerned about this situation?

R. It is the first time in history that something like this has happened, probably. In the past, on most occasions, space was an area of ​​encounter and cooperation between countries of very different political persuasions; even in times of the Cold War, with all its conflicts and tensions. This has changed drastically due to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. ESA had a large joint project with Russia, Exomars, which had been running for 12 years and in which we had invested more than 1,000 million euros and Russia approximately the same. After the invasion it became clear that this could not continue. What I did as Director General was consult the Member States and recommend an action plan to them. The decision was to cancel all cooperation with Russia. The same has happened with the rest of joint projects. And I can tell you that it is not an easy decision. Over the years we had built a strong industrial collaboration and now we have to find a way to start from scratch and do it all on our own, with new allies.

Q. Do you think the situation will change in the future?

R. I don’t see a way for cooperation to go back to what it was before the war. It is impossible to know what will happen in 20 years, but certainly in the medium term, this division of blocks is going to last for a long time.

Q. What will happen to the main area of ​​cooperation that remains between the two blocks, the International Space Station?

R. Europe has a firm commitment to continue operating the station until the end of this decade, in 2030. The United States, Canada, Japan, too. Russia has recently declared that it will support operations until at least 2028. We do not know if their collaboration will continue after that date. But I think there’s a good chance that the facility will operate until the end of the decade. What is also clear is that this is the limit. In its 2024 budget proposal, the White House has already set aside funds to deorbit the station in 2031, so that will be its end date.

Q. You have said that no nation can be a superpower if it is not a space power. Is Europe a space power?

R. Europe shows great excellence in space in fields such as Earth observation, science, telecommunications, satellite navigation. In these fields we are in the first level along with the United States or China. However, in other respects we are nowhere near this level. One of them is that of rockets. We were leaders in this industry 10 years ago, but the launcher market has completely changed. [La ESA afronta un problema porque su mayor cohete, el Ariane 5, ha dejado de operar y el sucesor, Ariane 6, lleva un considerable retraso. Mientras, los cohetes desarrollados por empresas privadas como Space X cada vez tienen más cuota de mercado y prometen incluso poder llevar carga y astronautas a la Luna por un precio mucho menor, pues son reutilizables].

Nor are we up to par in human and robotic space exploration, where we are far from the United States, China and India, which will soon have the capacity to launch their astronauts into space. Our economic power is almost comparable to that of the United States or China. This is not just about launching astronauts into space, there is much more. Human exploration of space has enormous geopolitical potential. Imagine that we could be like the United States, launching its astronauts and also inviting other nations to collaborate, now on the space station and in the coming years, also on the Moon. This is a clear display of power and it is something that Europe does not have.

Q. Are we falling behind?

R. There is another important variable. Low Earth orbit and the Moon are to become new economic zones. There are resources to exploit on the Moon and it will be the largest center of human exploration in the coming years. When I say future economic zone it is not for the next year, but for the next decade and beyond. This is going to happen whether we are on board or not. The United States, China, India and to a lesser extent Japan lead. How can Europe, with so much space excellence, so much economic power and so many brilliant engineers and scientists, be left out? If we want to remain an economic power, we have to become a space power.

China is applying this argument perfectly: it uses space as a symbol to confirm itself as a superpower. China has declared that by 2049 they want to be a superpower, if not the greatest, and they use space as one more way to achieve it. The United States has followed this strategy since the 1960s. Also Russia continues to do so.

Q. Is it realistic to think that Europe can do it too?

R. Of course. We can do it if we put all the necessary elements together and make the right political decisions. That is what we have ahead of us now. Is Europe ready to make this determination? We have the technology to achieve it.

Q. Is there already a detailed plan?

R. We do not have an agreed action plan. What we are going to do is start from this report to begin negotiations with the ESA Member States and prepare a decision that will be taken at the end of this year, at the space summit to be held in Seville. We are preparing all the necessary documents and cost estimates so that the representatives of each country can make a decision. This does not have to be an exclusive activity of the European Union, it can be much broader. We have an open architecture involving all ESA members, including the UK, Switzerland and Norway. And I think we can invite other countries outside of our environment. I think of Japan or the United Arab Emirates or others. You have to press their interest. All this in cooperation with the United States, of course.

Q. The Emirates is moving very fast in space thanks to a huge investment and the hiring of Western scientists. Saudi Arabia is also making great progress, which in a few weeks will send two astronauts on a private mission to the space station. These non-democratic countries have a long history of violating human rights, women’s rights and using space to whiten their international image. Is it lawful to collaborate with them on space issues?

R. It is a very important question. It is something that we have to take into account and that the ESA countries should discuss. I believe that as a starting point we must be open regarding the architecture of the project and then, of course, analyze each of the elements in detail. It is not a matter that can be answered with a resounding yes or no.

Q. ESA has just selected its new astronauts. When will we see the first European stepping on the Moon?

R. We have five new European astronauts who have now started training, including Pablo [Álvarez]. I met him last week. He is very motivated. These five astronauts are candidates to travel to the International Space Station, not to the Moon. European astronauts going to the Moon within the Artemis program [que lidera EE UU] they will be coming out of the class of 2009, professionals who have already flown to the space station. This until 2030. From then on, these new astronauts could go to the satellite.

Q. When?

R. It’s not decided yet. What we do know is that we have three seats on Artemis missions. one in Artemis 4, another in the 5, and one more place that has not yet been fixed and that we are currently negotiating with NASA.

Q. Will the astronauts of any of them step on the Moon?

R. Depends. The plan is that Artemis 3 land on the moon. Most likely there are only Americans in that one. The 4 and 5 they will probably be to build Gateway, the new orbital space station on the Moon. And future missions depend on how everything progresses. Now the United States is focused on launching the Artemis 2 at the end of 2024. Based on it, the final design of the next three will be decided.

Q. About science, could the next big horizon for ESA be to bring samples from an icy moon to Earth for the first time that could contain traces of life?

R. we just launched juice and it still has a way to go until it arrives, in 2031. We are going to be studying Jupiter’s moons for two years and we will get very interesting information about their habitability. In July we launched euclid, a completely different mission that will study fundamental questions of astrophysics, dark energy and dark matter. This mission will give us new data that is impossible to obtain in any other way. Then there are other scientific missions already decided: Ariel, Plate, Smile, Lisa, Athena. You mention a mission to collect samples from an icy moon. This is something that has not yet been decided. It’s a proposal. From a scientific point of view it would be very interesting to go to a moon of Jupiter or Saturn, land and analyze if there are traces of life. It’s crucial, but realistically it will take time. You have to decide whether to carry out the mission, design it and then another 10 years of travel to these planets with current technology. Therefore, we are talking about something that if it happens, it will be several decades from now, but it is in our plans, of course.

Q. What role does ESA have in the fight against climate change?

R. Climate change is going to be humanity’s biggest challenge for many decades. Space can contribute a lot in this field. It helps us to observe the planet, literally take its pulse thanks to satellites, have extremely valuable information and use it to take urgent measures, such as decarbonizing the economy and measuring emissions… We are essential to decarbonize the economy and better understand the climate change.

Q. You are more or less in the middle of your term. What would you like to be your greatest achievement when this term ends, in 2025?

R. Raise Europe one or two levels higher in the world of space powers to be at the level of NASA.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.