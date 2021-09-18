Anime Factory shared on YouTube a clip of about two minutes that shows us a small preview of the Italian dubbing of Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces, the anime feature film coming to Italian cinemas with a special event, 27, 28 and 29 September.

Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces Talks about Tsuneo, a university student who works part-time and who one day runs into an old lady pushing an enormous wheelchair on which a young girl with cerebral palsy is sitting. Josée, who calls herself after the heroine of a Françoise Sagan novel, is unable to move her legs. Attending her, despite the shell in which the girl seems to have locked herself up, Tsuneo discovers that the young woman’s real name is Kumiko and begins to be more and more attracted to her.

While waiting to see the film at the cinema, let’s enjoy this short excerpt from our local edition, remembering that in conjunction with the film, J-POP Manga will publish manga and original novel from which the feature film is based.

From screen to paper, and vice versa: J-Pop Manga brings to Italy the original novel by Seiko Tanabe from which the animated film is based Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces, and the complete manga in two volumes collected in a collector’s box. A lively and touching story, in which architectural barriers are the symbol of the obstacles that are created in the hearts of two people, Tsuneo and Josée, who are so different from each other; limits that can only be overcome by mutual understanding.

In the manga, Nao Enomoto’s dreamy and detailed trait transposes the original story in a masterly way, creating a little gem that will warm the hearts of all fans. Both the novel and the manga box set will be available in bookstores, comics and online stores starting from 29 September.

Made by STUDIO BONES, famous for many successful titles such as My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces is a coming-of-age story that tells the relationship between Josée, a talented disabled artist, and Tsuneo, a marine biology graduate, who meet by chance and find themselves attracted to each other.

The story of Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces it was previously transposed into a live action film in 2003, but only through animation has it been possible to enhance the brilliance of everyday life, the heartbeat of love and the sparkle of life. The narrative has been adapted and set in recent times, so that Josée and Tsuneo could best reflect the current generations, to represent in a delicate and respectful way all the people who, due to their disability, only move in a wheelchair.

Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces was nominated for “Best Animated Film” at the Japan Academy Film Prize, was the opening film at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and the closing film of the Busan International Film Festival. Kotaro Tamura (director of the series Noragami and assistant director of Wolf Children) makes his film directorial debut with a screenplay written by Sayaka Kuwamura (Strobe Edge, Drive). Manga artist Nao Emoto (Savage Season) took care of the creation of the characters, while Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya) has cured character design and general direction of animations. The music for the film is by Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) and the songs of Eve, who boasts a total of nearly 500 million music video views and has a talent for carving out everyday pains and joys with simple words and sophisticated melodies.

The novel Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces it is very popular in Japan and the story of the two protagonists has had a great influence on several generations. Speaking of when he decided to make an animated film related to the work of Seiko Tanabe, director Kotaro Tamura said: “My first encounter with« Josée, the Tiger and the Fishes »took place thanks to the original novel. Actually, Shuzo Kazahara [producer] she had packed quite a few novels in a bag and after having read them all scrupulously it was “Josée” who came to me. At that moment I remembered having already heard the title thanks to the live action film. “ Screenwriter Sayaka Kuwamura added: “I met« Josée »for the first time through the live action film, but just before I accidentally walked into a bookstore and noticed his novel. Reflecting on the fact that I had never read anything by that author, I picked it up and gave it a quick read. I then reread it carefully and found Josée’s character full of charm, as well as «Josée», «the tiger», «the fishes». The pleasure of choosing those three names for their symbolic value was wonderful. “

