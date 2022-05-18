This week the talented Basauri midfielder Joseba Garmendia has retired from active football, at 36 years old, after five campaigns in the SD Formentera of the Second RFEF. With Athletic, he ascending with the generation of 85 of the Llorente, Amorebieta or Galdósplayed 51 games as a lion, with three goals, spread over four seasons after climbing from the Alevines de Lezama. A different footballer, with a lot of class and who arrived in the area from the midfield position, a player with a certain resemblance to the current Oihan Sancet.

Garmendia played his last minutes as a footballer last weekend entering the final stretch of the match against the Sports Club to say goodbye to his fans, with whom he has connected for the last five years, taking on Athletic in the Cup against Athletic. This course has participated in ten games, weighed down by a troublesome injury. He made his debut as a lion on August 27, 2006 under Sarriugarte in the derby against Real Sociedad in San Mamés (1-1), with goals from Aduriz and Aranburu. He replaced Javi Martínez.

On his roadmap, when leaving Bilbao he went through Numancia and Girona, where he spent two seasons in each destination and went through Mirandés. From there he played for Murcia in Segunda B, SD Amorebieta, Socuéllamos and Palencia, before landing in the Balearic Islands and finding his place in Formentera. A discreet, cultivated boy, who does not like the spotlight, who has enjoyed his years of service from the Mediterranean.