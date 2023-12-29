Four and a half years later, Joseba Asiron once again takes over as mayor of Pamplona, ​​this time through a motion of censure. It is the second term of this 61-year-old EH Bildu activist, the first and only councilor abertzale that the Navarrese capital has had after having held office between 2015 and 2019 at the head of a coalition of nationalists and forces to the left of the PSOE. The differences between the two stages are evident, starting with the fact that on this occasion he has counted on socialist votes. With a degree in Art History from the University of Zaragoza and a doctorate from the University of Navarra, Asiron is a professor at the San Fermín ikastola and the author of twenty books and publications on the history and heritage of Pamplona and the regional community. This Thursday he returned to the mayor's office repeating conciliatory messages: his commitment to the search for “consensus,” to respect “for those who think differently” and to “coexistence.”

In his first words after being elected, Asiron insisted on that commitment: “It is not only part of my political background, but it is especially part of my vital and personal background since I can remember,” he said. He showed it in May 1998, when he signed a manifesto with 130 other personalities to condemn the murder of the Pamplona UPN councilor Tomás Caballero and ask ETA to stop killing. During his time as mayor and as a councilor in the opposition, Asiron has been present at various acts of tribute to the victims of terrorism, such as the annual response in front of Caballero's tomb. In 2017, his government was the first led by a abertzale in placing plaques of remembrance to ETA victims: he did so in the two places in the city where the gang murdered the national police officer Ángel Postigo in 1980 and Alfredo Aguirre, a 14-year-old boy, in 1985. They are two of the 27 people who the terrorist gang murdered in Pamplona.

Last May, when controversy broke out over the presence of ETA convicts on Bildu's electoral lists, the now mayor downplayed the controversy: “I obviously don't know where these people were thirty years ago, but I know where They are now and I like where they are,” he said.

Asiron has not been the only member of EH Bildu who has participated in tributes to ETA victims in recent years. but the left abertzale always includes the adjective “and the victims of other violence” (in reference to that carried out by police or public officials), an allusion that is included in a regional law approved in 2019. That expression also now appears in the agreements for the motion of censorship with the PSN (in other words) and with Geroa Bai and Contigo Zurekin, who will make up its tripartite government.

The new mayor has also worked on various initiatives to recover historical memory. During his first term, he changed the name of streets and squares in the city with references to leaders of the dictatorship. One of the most relevant milestones was the exhumation of the remains of the coup generals Emilio Mola and José Sanjurjo—along with six other people—from the crypt of the Monument to the Fallen, where until recently masses of Franco's exaltation continued to be held.

Since the agreement between PSN and EH BIldu to unseat UPN from the mayor's office was announced, Asiron and, in general, the members of EH Bildu have maintained a low profile, with few statements and very measures. They have not responded to the disqualifications of the regionalists either. In fact, in this Thursday's session, in an action that was to say the least striking, the still candidate for mayor refused to take the floor to present the motion of censure that he himself led. In the subsequent press conference, he expressed that his silence was intended to “not add fuel to the fire.”

On the eve of the censure debate, Asiron asked his supporters to maintain “calm” and, after being sworn in as mayor, he was pleased that his call was heeded. Faced with the words of the outgoing mayor, Cristina Ibarrola, who held him responsible for everything that may happen to him now that he will no longer have an escort, he replied: “I think Mrs. Ibarrola's decision not to have an escort is very legitimate, I I have not used an escort in the five years that I have been in the opposition and you will not have heard me say it out there. And when I have had a little problem with someone, it would not even cross my mind to hold the mayor on duty responsible.” “It is very important that the speech we are making these days is responsible,” he insisted.

Asiron assured that his priority will be social needs and not nationalist combat. He did not hide that the independence of what he considers his country, “which is called Navarra / Navarra”, is for him “a perfectly logical aspiration.” “But within the priorities you have to be much more realistic and possible,” he immediately qualified. “My commitment and duties go in another direction, such as ensuring that there are no people sleeping outdoors.”

