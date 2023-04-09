Here are the words of the Portuguese coach to Dazn after the victory over Turin: “We have a squad with limits, but we want to think like the big teams…”

His Rome returns from the away match in Turin against the grenade with three precious points for the Champions League race. And now Mourinho is third in the standings ahead of Milan and Inter. “Matches are won when you score one more goal than your opponent – he told Dazn -. This is the goal not only in football but in sport, you have to win by trying to exploit your qualities and try to hide the problems. Third in the standings? Are we sure that Juve don’t have 59 points? We are in Italy…”.

"The opponent that worries me the most in the Champions League fight? Ourselves, the fact that we want to think like a great team but we have a squad with limits. Again we have three games a week and it's hard for us, but I'm not capable of thinking small. We go ahead from game to game. I'm not able to say that Udinese is less important than Feyenoord, let's think game by game. Today we missed our second goal, otherwise the game would have been completely different."

Europa League — “We lost in the Coppa Italia, because in football you can lose, not because we snubbed it. Now we have to give up Karsdorp for the whole season and maybe even Solbakken (he went out today with a shoulder problem, ed.). We hope to continue in Europa League. It will be a difficult match, but I think and hope that we are prepared.”

"The choice of attacking midfielders behind Dybala? A few contradictions and difficulties in the choice. We felt that there was a need for good people in one-on-one situations and the best are Solbakken and El Shaarawy. Against Torino, the central striker is often put in the pocket from the defender, so with Dybala we tried to have more possession of the ball and depth. I lacked a bit of personality on the pitch, off Matic, Pellegrini and Ibanez. Solbakken was in the second starting position, as was Llorente. That was the contradiction. We thought this was the right strategy, we missed the second goal, the match would have been completely different. The referee? A young boy, he refereed with the same criteria, I liked him a lot."

belotti — “I explained to Belotti the reasons why he didn’t play and his answer is the only one that interests me and it was that Roma won. This was Belotti’s answer. The explanation for the choice remains between us,” he said. added Mourinho.

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 22:55)

