In his capacity as president of Anfac, in recent months José Vicente de los Mozos (São Paulo, 58 years old) has become a tough battering ram against the inaction of the Government to apply measures favorable to the automobile sector, warning of the risk that this entailed to attract investment. But from his position as president of Renault in Spain and industrial director of the group, last Tuesday he gave them some pleasant news: new investments and more workload for the factories of the brand of the rhombus in Palencia, Valladolid and Seville that can generate, according to the group’s calculations, 12,000 million euros to the Spanish economy in four years.

“I am critical as president of Anfac, but exemplary as president of Renault Spain”, says the executive, who clarifies the differences with the Government: “We have an execution problem, not a joint vision. If the administrations and the private sector do not work together, we will lose agility, and without agility we will lose opportunities for Spain to continue being the second European vehicle manufacturer. I don’t want to lose the game ”.

For now, Renault has managed to place its Spanish plants on the intermediate path of electrical transformation towards zero emissions, assuming the manufacture of hybrid models, a typology that De los Mozos considers should be the most important market niche in a country like Spain, despite the fact that “some administrators think that everything is like Madrid and Barcelona”, in reference to the large conurbations where the electric car has shown greater efficiency. The French factories of the group will keep most of the economic efforts in the electrical offensive of Renault, a company owned by the French state.

In any case, De los Mozos sees the step that the Spanish plants will take as one more step towards the future, an essential preparation of the existing manufacturing facilities. In your opinion, there are three reasons to defend hybrid model making right now. The first because “there is still no critical mass [para vender eléctricos]; does not play yet “. The second, because “hybridization allows me to be prepared for pure electric, since I will have the battery assembly plant for when the time comes”. And the last one is based on the fact that “when I mount an electric vehicle I will lose my job, because instead of mounting two engines as happens in the hybrid, I will mount only one. So the most favorable case for employment is the one we have now ”.

According to the company’s plans, the Renaulution Spain project for the next four years will mean the creation of a thousand permanent jobs, which De los Mozos refuses to predict in which plants will be produced. It will depend, he says, on the recovery of the market after the impact of the covid and the reception that the five new vehicles (of the 24 that Renault plans to launch in the next five years) have on the market.

Currently, the also French group PSA is the largest car manufacturer in Spain, with nearly one million units per year in its three facilities. The president of Renault’s Spanish subsidiary considers that, in equivalent capacity – if the value of the cars, the new engines and the new gearboxes to be assembled in national territory is taken into account – that figure could be exceeded. “When we add it all together, we will be the production leaders in our country,” he emphasizes, although when it comes to vehicle volumes, the figures are not comparable. The two plants in Palencia and Valladolid, according to De los Mozos, could reach in 2024, at their maximum capacity, to produce between 600,000 and 700,000 cars, figures that could be better if they were assigned one of the models that Mitsubishi wants to see. He is manufactured by his partner Renault, a possibility that the manager, who considers himself from Valladolid despite his birthplace, refuses to comment.

More volatility in the market

The production jump will be, if it comes true, considerable compared to the less than 400,000 units assembled last year. “But it will depend on the markets,” says the executive, who points to another change that COVID could bring about: “Europe was very stable in terms of sales, a stability that did not occur in other markets. Now it has become a volatile area and we do not have this integrated into our society, “he says in reference to the possible ups and downs that it could entail in the manufacture of vehicles and the possible impact on employment.

“The investments are huge, so we must have fewer and more saturated factories”

In any case, despite the investments that will be made in the Spanish plants – and whose figures the group does not disclose – to adapt them to the new models, the president of Renault assures that their capacity “will be the same”: “What we are going to do is use them better, because the level of investment in the sector is enormous, so we must have fewer and more saturated factories. What we will do we could not do if they were not competitive ”.

To the question about whether Renault has placed conditions on the Government to ensure investments, De los Mozos answers bluntly: “Today the aid is not decisive. If Renault is betting on Spain it is because it has competitive plants, it has a chain of suppliers alongside it, because there is an ecosystem that helps the industry continue. We all have to pull the bandwagon, “he says, although he assumes that investments are received with greater aid in Eastern Europe, as the CEO of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess, said last week. “We are a private company and we opt for the aid that is in force. And period ”.