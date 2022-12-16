The Government delegate, José Vélez, assured after meeting with the irrigators that “we all know in the Region that the Tajo-Segura Transfer is non-negotiable.” Therefore, “clearly I am with the irrigators of my land.” For this reason, he raised his tone to warn that “I am against the president of Castilla-La Mancha wanting to finish off everyone who does not think like him.”

Hence, in his criticism of Emiliano García-Page, about whom he said “we have always respected and will continue to do so”, he also demanded “respect for us” because “we are not going to allow him to lack it.” In addition, he stressed that “we are not going to allow him to become a spokesman for the Ministry because he is not.”

In turn, Vélez defended the document that was brought to the National Water Council, “since we have always considered it positive to continue moving forward, because it leaves us all with the possibility of reaching a solution over time.” For this reason, “we wish and hope that this document will be maintained until the end,” he concluded.