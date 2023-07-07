The spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Pepe Vélez, assured that “this is not an investiture, but a pantomime to try to benefit the PP of Feijóo during this electoral campaign.” «This investiture is just a test that will come true with the support of Vox after July 23 in order not to harm Feijóo’s electoral campaign. His colleagues in Madrid have asked López Miras not to close another agreement with Vox in the Region of Murcia as they fear that this agreement will take its toll on them in the general elections. López Miras, like Casado, is doing Feijóo that favor, “he said.

In this sense, he pointed out that López Miras is once again putting the Region of Murcia at the service of the national PP. «Once again he returns to grope the Region and its institutions. It is what he is doing today in the Regional Assembly. I am sorry to tell you that the Popular Party holds you and the Region in low esteem. They have not wanted to ask their Aragonese, Valencian or Extremaduran colleagues ».

Likewise, he insisted that, after 23-J, López Miras will bring the inauguration of truth: «Again, with the support of Vox, they will make him president of the Region of Murcia. His chair already has a price on it, but the bad thing is that all the citizens of the Region with a macho, regressive, denialist agenda will pay for it, and women, youth, workers, public services, and public services will pay for it. the Lesser Sea ».

«Don’t worry because this ending will be like the one in the movie Official and Gentleman, with López Miras being carried in the arms of Antelo. It will be a memorable photograph. Antelo walking López Miras through this Regional Assembly. This will be the end of this movie. The flowers are put by Abascal », he indicated.

The socialist leader recalled that “the PP has agreed with Vox in 140 town halls, including four municipalities in our Region where the PSOE was the force with the most votes, with a percentage similar to or even higher than that of López Miras.” «For him, this result gives him the right to govern alone, however, it has not been the same when it comes to PSOE candidates, which not only has not given them the right to govern alone, it has not even given them the right to govern,” he added.

Regarding the inauguration speech of López Miras, he remarked that “he dedicated himself to repeating the same unfulfilled promises of four years ago and never once mentioned the word equality nor did he refer to the LGTBI collective.” In addition, he indicated that “he did not refer to the violence suffered in this Region by thousands of women or those who have to abort, nor to the culture or to our historical heritage, which is abandoned.” Vélez reviewed the management of López Miras in the regional government and the situation in the Region of Murcia: “His greatest failure of him is the management of education and public health.”

In this sense, he recalled the ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court in which it gives “a tremendous setback to the Autonomous Community for violating a woman’s right to abortion.” “López Miras has not apologized to this woman or her family for the tremendous damage caused. He should have taken advantage of this session to apologize to all the women who have had to go outside the Region to have an abortion, “he added.

The socialist parliamentarian stressed that “the fight against sexist violence is another of the resounding failures of López Miras.” “You have to call things by their name and the violence that women suffer from men is called sexist violence,” he said.

On the other hand, he also stressed that, according to the INE, the Region of Murcia is the third autonomous community with the worst quality of life index: «Unfortunately this is the true situation of the Region. A reality that López Miras never talks about. This is his legacy and that of the PP after 28 years ruling ».

Finally, he assured that “the PSOE will be a useful and constructive opposition, but also forceful.” «If they try to cut rights and freedoms, they will face us. We will defend the rights of women, those of LGTBI people, the rights of pensioners and workers. We will be in front of the government that tries to reduce rights », he concluded.