The socialist candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, Pepe Vélez, announced that, starting next Sunday, if he is president of the Region, “he will put the Santa María del Rosell hospital in Cartagena into 100% operation and will comply full compliance with the law that refers to this hospital.”

Vélez made these statements in Cartagena during a visit to the Cenit market and recalled that “the regional government of López Miras has been breaking the Rosell Law since it was approved in 2016.” “From the PSOE we present amendments every year to the regional budgets, but the Popular Party always votes against it, because they don’t care about public health at all,” he added.

“The Socialists have led the defense of Cartagena in the Regional Assembly, presenting all kinds of initiatives on all issues that affect the municipality, such as the Mar Menor, infrastructure, contaminated soil and, of course, health,” he stressed.

In addition, the socialist candidate indicated that, “as of May 28, investment in Primary Care will increase to reach 25% of the budget for health, and will create 150 new positions for specialist doctors.”

“We are the only serious government alternative for Cartagena to advance and be in the place that its citizenship deserves and the only alternative to get the Region out of the pit in which López Miras has put it. Next Sunday we will have the support of the citizens to advance this Region, because the change is in their hands”, he concluded.