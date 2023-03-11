A large group of people from different parts of the Region of Murcia supported the candidacy of José Vélez for the presidency of the Autonomous Community this Saturday in Calasparra in an act that was attended by the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría , and that began almost 40 minutes later than expected due to a delay in the AVE that transferred the Minister of Education from Madrid to Albacete.

Vélez attacked the one who will be his biggest opponent in the elections on May 28, Fernando López Miras, alluding to the recent sentence that condemned former president Pedro Antonio Sánchez and assuring that his son-in-law “cannot continue to be the president of all citizens of the Region of Murcia”.

In terms of water, Vélez stressed that the Transfer “is essential”, but qualified that “climate change is here”, so “new infrastructures must be generated”. In this regard, he pointed out that “less water banners for everyone and more investments such as those that the PSOE has launched until 2027 to interconnect the desalination plants, which will mean the creation of hundreds of new cubic hectometres of water.”

On Health, Vélez assured that health professionals “are the ones who are saving the health of the Region of Murcia” and on Women’s policies, he stressed that women in the Community “earn 2,700 euros less on average than those in the rest of Spain.”

For her part, Minister Pilar Alegría spoke of the labor reform that, she said, “has led to the creation of more than 2.5 million new jobs, especially for young people.” She also said that the increase in pensions “translates into more than 100 euros a month for retirees.” She acknowledged that this “has not been an easy legislature”, but despite this, “solutions have been offered to a pandemic, the volcano or the war.”

Alluding to the conviction of Pedro Antonio Sánchez, Pilar Alegría said that she “has not obtained Feijóo’s response”, for which she ruled that these “cannot be the ones we have to trust after the next elections.” Alegría also spoke of policies aimed at women, indicating that “there is not a single achievement that does not bear the stamp of the PSOE in terms of equality policies.”

In terms of employment, he stated that Spain is the country “that is growing the most in the entire European Union with 20.5 million employed people.” And in an educational sense, Alegría recalled that “games that exceed 2,500 million euros have been put on the table.”

The mayoress of Calasparra, Teresa García, and also a candidate for the next municipal elections, thanked Vélez for the attention given to Calasparra and predicted a victory for the change that the Region of Murcia needs. Vélez’s presentation was attended by almost all PSOE mayors and various socialist representatives from across the region. Regarding the absences, some of the attendees commented on that of María González Veracruz, current Secretary of State for Telecommunications.