The general secretary of the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia and candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, Pepe Vélez, assured this Saturday that “the strength of the PSOE is its presence in all corners of the municipality of Murcia.” “We are the party of the districts and neighborhoods, unlike the PP, which only thinks of one square: La Glorieta,” he added.

Vélez thanked the district mayors, presidents of District Boards, spokespersons and members “for their excellent work and daily effort”, and regretted that “the PP of López Miras has been punishing the districts of Murcia for 28 years, with the worst transport and without the necessary infrastructures.

The socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community affirmed that “the residents of the districts of Murcia need José Antonio Serrano to continue being mayor, and also a regional president who takes them seriously and offers real and effective solutions to their needs.” “And this will happen from May 28 at the hands of the PSOE, because the change that the Region needs is in the hands of the citizens,” he added.

The leader of the PSRM indicated that “we will truly create the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia, as the rest of the communities with cities of the size of Murcia have, unifying and coordinating the bus service throughout the metropolitan area to improve and reinforce it, especially in the districts, in the neighborhoods and in the nearby municipalities».

In this sense, he criticized that “the PP has not done so in 28 years and now it is trying to deceive the public, but it has no credibility.” “The only way for it to become a reality is with a socialist government in the Community and in the town halls,” he pointed out.

In addition, Vélez recalled that “the PSOE managed to sign the protocol with the Ministry to extend the tram to the El Carmen neighborhood and that, as of May 28, when I am regional president, I will start the project so that the tram reaches to Alcantarilla, El Palmar and Molina de Segura, in addition to guaranteeing free interurban transport to all citizens of the Region”.

The socialist candidate stressed that, “in just two years, Serrano promoted the progress of the municipality of Murcia and did much more than the PP in 26 years.” “Our DNA is to defend equality in all senses, including opportunities and access to public services,” he added.

«In Murcia the greatest transformation in decades has taken place, because the mayor is building a more sustainable municipality, in line with Europe, and has shown courage, putting people’s health first, since Murcia’s air is now very cleaner,” said Vélez.

Finally, the socialist leader in the Region indicated that “the residents of the municipality of Murcia have two options: vote for Serrano or have the PP and Vox govern.” “Murcia does not deserve to go back, the only alternative to continue progressing is to vote for the PSOE,” he concluded.