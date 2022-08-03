The delegate of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE of the Region, José Vélez, this Wednesday. / PSOE

«The Region of Murcia is increasingly precarious, it is more indebted and with a disastrous image due to the lack of management by the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who is more concerned about the internal affairs of his party, than about the welfare of the residents of the Region. This is the x-ray currently presented by the Region for the Government delegate and general secretary of the Murcian PSOE, José Vélez, who offered a balance of the political course on Wednesday.

In an exercise of transparency, Vélez presented the ‘Compliance’ report, of accountability of the Government of Spain, detailing the investments that have been allocated to the Region as of July 2022, and inviting the president of the regional Government to “explain how the funds have been distributed, both those of national and European origin, as well as their own».

Among the figures, it should be noted that the Region of Murcia has received 538.7 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, of which 433.7 million euros have gone to investments in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan in its areas of competence, such as housing, sustainable mobility, promotion of renewable energies, restoration of ecosystems, renovation of public buildings, education and professional training, inclusion and social services.

The Government of Spain has allocated 609 million euros in the annual distribution of extraordinary liquidity mechanisms to strengthen the welfare state, as well as 580.8 million euros from the Financing Fund for Autonomous Communities and 28.2 million euros from the Financing Fund for local entities.

On the other hand, 1.5 million euros have been allocated to the Trade Modernization Program to promote digitization and sustainability. According to the figures collected in the ‘Compliance’ report, the Region has obtained 100.4 million euros to compensate for the economic damage caused in 2017 by the implementation of the Immediate Information Supply System on VAT (SII-VAT).

The general secretary of the PSOE in the region insisted that López Miras must «show his face and offer explanations, instead of betting on confrontation. The president is a poor substitute for Díaz Ayuso, more concerned with the internal affairs of his party and with maintaining his position than with solving the problems of the citizens.

Along these lines, he highlighted the increase in public debt, which is close to 12,000 million euros, also widening the inequality gap. Vélez also took the opportunity to denounce that “the regional government has skipped the Law to name an airport, without worrying about whether planes arrive or not”, as well as “the silence about the alleged payments of black money received by an employee of the Info business incubator in Cartagena, Ceeic” or “the Escombreras desalination plant, which has involved 600 million euros. Everyone is silent, nothing ever happens here, “lamented José Vélez.