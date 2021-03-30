They were together during the motion of censure last Thursday that the mayor gave José Antonio Serrano José Vélez and Diego Conesa. / Nacho García, Vicente Vicéns / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 1:49 PM



The Government delegate in Murcia, Jose Velez, and the secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, they are quarantined for being close contacts from his party’s spokesman, Francisco Lucas, who tested positive for coronavirus last Monday, as reported on his Twitter account.

Francisco Lucas was there last Thursday, four days ago, in the motion of censure that gave the mayor’s office to the also socialist José Antonio Serrano. After the end of the plenary session, he could be seen together with Diego Conesa, Serrano himself and other members of the PSRM celebrating the result of the motion of censure.