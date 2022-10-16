I remember in one of the essays by Maestro José Vasconcelos, I read a fragment that marked my vocation to serve education, from the management, promotion, dissemination and research of culture in its dimensions, to deepen and strengthen my national identity. and human.

The fragment said “there are men who breathe light”, later I have learned that light is knowledge, it is a new life and figure in which you develop social, philosophical, and spiritual skills to interact with society, and put into practice dialogical capacities that allow coexistence in an intercultural nucleus, in this sense it is what occupies me the present column.

José Vasconcelos in his ideology always insisted that education in Mexico was an obligation of the state, which is why when General Álvaro Obregón, President of the Republic, was Secretary of Public Education during the Navojoense period (December 1, 1920 to November 30, 1924) did not hesitate to undertake one of the most important projects in the country, the creation of cultural missions throughout the country, turned public education into a true crusade for free and secular education with a great sense of nationalism cultural.

The educational policy project proposed by Vasconcelos was undoubtedly the consolidation of a cultural nationalism, which made it possible to define the construction of a vision that allowed the development of the country’s cultural institutions. He was one of the great thinkers and ideologues of the essence and identity of Latin America. During his tenure at the Ministry of Public Education, he carried out one of the great educational reforms in Mexico. Vasconcelos promoted popular education and his central idea was to make the school a home for the people and the teacher a leader of the community.

In his study on the cosmic race, he points out the importance of consolidating a Latin American philosophy of its own, which is transmitted to the youth through education. It should not be the cultural imitation of other realities, but the confirmation of one’s own culture with a philosophy based on our national identity, which penetrates the new generations through education.

In Mexico there has been enough discussion, debate and dialogue about the great problems and challenges of education in the 21st century, however the consensus between the state and the teaching profession seems that the gap is getting longer and longer and they are not persuaded to open new paths that allow addressing the social decomposition that has conquered our country, from corruption, drug trafficking, gender violence, kidnapping among other evils that are emerging and taking root in our society.

The teachers allocate their energies towards the discussion of educational reform, since there is a panic in being evaluated and showing in some thousands of cases academic incompetence, little is said about the leadership exercised by the teachers in the community, with a constant vision of transformation , committed to the traditions, customs and values ​​of the community.

There is a crisis in the teaching practice, little is discussed and valued the purpose of teaching, reflect on the objective which arises from a solid base to share knowledge that is assimilated to put it into practice and allow to build a solidarity humanity.