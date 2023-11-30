He assures that the merit of everything, including the fact that he runs one of the most renowned wineries such as Remírez de Ganuza, has more to do with the entrepreneurial streak of his father than his own. They both share a name, José Ramón Urtasun (Madrid, 47 years old). Before focusing on the wine business – although he had a choice because the family company Sidercom, dedicated to the real estate business, deals with different areas, including the management of luxury hotels, such as Torralbenc, in Menorca – he studied Environmental Sciences, wanted to be a photographer , although in the end he saw that where he had the best chance of working was with his people.

Ask. Have you inherited anything else?

Answer. My father started from nothing, he is inexhaustible and exhausts others. I don’t have that entrepreneurial spirit. I am slower, more little by little, but I go down to levels that he does not go down. He had a hard time focusing, even though he knew what he wanted and what he didn’t want to do. For example, all topics related to law or business did not appeal to me. But I saw that the family business had continuous demand for work.

Q. Did you resist working with family?

R. It wasn’t something that attracted me much. I preferred to be in contact with nature and take photos as a freelancer. I was happy with my camera in tow. Now I don’t touch it. It has happened to me with several things in life, either I dedicate myself to it to reach a good level, or I disengage. The same thing happens to me with running. It takes time. Furthermore, I believe that you should not return to where you have been happy.

Q. Have you found that happiness in wine?

R. The wine is addictive. At first, when my father bought 50% of the winery, I didn’t know what he could contribute. I didn’t know about vineyards or winemaking, but I learned by listening to Fernando. [Remírez de Ganuza, el fundador] and Jesús Mendoza, the winemaker. I learned to listen. It’s something important, especially what they think of you. Because we make the wine we like, but then we have to sell it. Over time you realize that you have judgment.

Q. How long does it take to learn about wine?

R. Slow ones like me, quite a bit. There are many ways to know about wines. Some of us know about wine and others about wines. It’s not the same, but you never really know. Wine is something that is evolving and the learning is infinite. Behind each bottle there is a lot of work, time and effort.

Q. Hooks up?

R. Getting started is hard, but once you get in it’s hard to get out. I’ve been here since 2010 and I don’t see myself dedicated to other things. You already have experience and that know-how has a lot of value. Now if I release a product I know who I have to call, and that is possible over time. It is necessary to build relationships of trust.

Q. Are there many topics?

R. Many. Like the fact that the best white wine is a red one. It is absurd to say that when white wine consumption has skyrocketed. The world of wine evolves very quickly and, despite this, you hear old phrases. Everything is changing and age has a lot to do with it. For example, we don’t have white for half the year because it runs out.

Winemaker José Urtasun compares the profession of a sommelier to that of a DJ. Alvaro Garcia

Q. Even though Spain is a country of red wines.

R. It is becoming more diversified. Spain is, along with Italy, the country with the richest grape varieties and types of wine. And that diversity has a place in the market. I really like sitting at a bar and seeing the rotation of wines they have, how people order it and how it is recommended. I’ve seen people order a Rioja Albariño, but I don’t blame the customer. What you have to do is inform him. Another thing I’ve heard is that big reserves make you sleepy. The clichés must be destroyed. Just as we must also be careful with the critics’ manias because they create trends, and harm that diversity.

Q. Something similar happened with gastronomy.

R. Due to the rise of Ferran Adrià, this type of cuisine was sought after, and the media only talked about creative cuisine and traditional cuisine was left aside.

Rosés were fashionable 15 years ago in Europe, and now they are fashionable in Spain. We are a country that receives trends, not creates them. JOSÉ RAMÓN URTASUN

Q. What currents are there right now in the sector?

R. They are looking for red wines that are fresher, less dense. I compare it to music. I used to go to Let yourself be kissed a lot, but in an exaggerated way. He was friends with all the DJS, and they were always eager to discover something new for you, to make you experience different things. I see that the DJ and the sommelier are similar. They try so many things, that in the end they change their taste. And it may not fit the final audience.

Q. How many new products come out each year?

R. Many, and that is very good to talk about wine, but you have to find a balance. Rosés were fashionable 15 years ago in Europe, and now they are fashionable in Spain. We are a country that receives trends, not creates them. We observe the trends and analyze the why, but we cannot submit to them. It takes us between seven and eight years to make a reserva wine, and a gran reserva wine, ten years. Trends cannot direct our way of making wines.

Q. Climate change is noticeable in the vineyard.

R. There are two wines that we will not be able to make due to the hailstorm that fell at the end of August. We are exposed to time and that worries us a lot. Last year we had more than 10 days above 40 degrees. Now I look at the weather more and more. We are in time to save the planet.

Q. Is wine cheap?

R. Another historical error is insisting on talking about the quality-price ratio, because the one with the lowest price always wins. In fashion we don’t talk about that, those that are successful are those that have design and transmit quality. The most admired areas of the world are those that do it well, not those with the cheapest wine. We have to bet on quality.

Q. People drink less and less wine.

R. Wine consumption is decreasing in the world, but there is also a consumer who is increasingly willing to spend more on a bottle. When the client knows a little more about wines, that is when he consumes more and goes towards a better wine.

Q. Is it difficult to place a wine in certain restaurants?

R. There are places where the conversation revolves around wine, but there are others where wine has another component. In Panama I was even told that I couldn’t drink my wine during the service if I didn’t collaborate with the orchestra that was playing. At another place you had to give the waiter a dollar per opened bottle. I don’t play that game. I’m not going to put money into having my wine in a restaurant. This harms the wine sector in the long run.

