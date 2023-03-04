Peru’s justice minister, José Tello Alfaro, last Tuesday in his office in Lima. CESAR FIELDS

The government of Dina Boluarte, who assumed power in Peru after Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup attempt last December, is facing increasingly profound citizen questioning. According to the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), 77% of voters reject her management and nine out of ten disapprove of the performance of Congress. “It’s just a photograph of the moment,” says the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, José Tello Alfaro (Lima, 48 years old), sitting in his office. For one of the political leaders most faithful to Boluarte, the Executive that will be three months old next Tuesday is “democratic, open to dialogue and projects confidence abroad.” Since then, 60 people have been killed and 1,300 injured in clashes with security forces.

Q. Have you checked the latest polls?

R. Yes, the acceptance of the Government is quite low…

Q. What do you think when political analysts say that this is a civic-military government?

R. That they are wrong because what is most sought is dialogue. Dialogue is a pillar within democracy. We are talking about a government that is not supported by the Armed and Police Forces. It is a democratic government where there is full freedom of expression, so much so that there are daily attacks on the government. It is not something that is prevented.

Q. Does a life cost 50,000 soles?

R. Not at all. A life is priceless.

Q. Does this Executive measure of giving 50,000 soles to the bereaved and 25,000 soles to the injured in the mobilizations seem correct to you?

R. We are not talking about any compensation. Later there will be compensation to be determined by the Judiciary. What we are doing is solidarity support, which cannot be misinterpreted as placing a price on life. That seems to me nonsense in every sense of the word. It seems inadmissible to me. The reaction of the State has been immediate and supportive. A comprehensive deployment of the commission is being made.

Q. How was your visit to Ayacucho, where you spoke with the relatives of the victims?

R. It was hard. It is not easy to reach out and meet people who have suffered irreparable losses. Or that they have injured relatives. What was sought was a dialogue and it was found. There is an understanding to improve the work of the commission [creada para atender la crisis]. We have agreed to return at the end of next week.

Q. Will you go to Juliaca?

R. It’s going to take a little more time, but it’s going to have to happen in due course. And it is progressive. The situation in Ayacucho a month ago was not what it is now.

Q. In Juliaca, the leader of the group of the bereaved has already spoken and has said that “no money will return the lives lost.” What do you intend to say when you are in front of them?

R. The same thing I said in Ayacucho and the same thing I would say anywhere else in a situation of this nature: the loss of a human being is irreparable. No amount of compensation can bring a loved one back to life. This is about doing something right now. It is important that while justice continues its process, we do not lose our touch of humanity as a State.

Q. In your speech in Ayacucho, did you apologize?

R. Yes, because there has been a lot of feeling of annoyance with generalized expressions of vandalism, terrorism. But I also want to be very clear that we as a government have already expressed apologies…

Q. Have you ever marched?

R. [Piensa] Well, not really.

Q. You have said many times how a protest should be, but it turns out that you have never had that experience…

R. In particular, I have seen the right to exercise protest…what is that, for example, I have shared what a citizen’s lawsuit may turn out to be. At the end of the nineties we left the Fujimori government and I have been, like many young people, at that time…

Q. Are you anti-Fujimorista?

R.. More than anti-Fujimorista, he was against what the government of Alberto Fujimori represented. Today, Fujimorismo is a political force.

Q. Why are the French unions protesting against the pension reform and no deaths have been recorded or why in Brazil there were more than 1,200 detainees in January when Bolsonaro supporters attacked public institutions and there were no deaths either?

R. The dead are something undesirable for any rule of law. Those who lose their lives end up affecting us all. It must hurt us as a society.

Q. Is someone who destroys private property taken down, arrested and brought to justice or shot?

R. When there are these types of situations, there are protocols and they must be followed. Whoever does not follow them is responsible. The situations allowed in any State of Law go to the legitimate exercise of the protest. When there is violence, the matter, unfortunately, takes on other connotations. The actions of the armed forces, police and civilians are the subject of investigation and the Public Ministry is looking at it.

Q. He speaks of dialogue, but throughout various messages to the nation, the president, even when she has apologized, has not stopped calling the protesters vandals.

R. The President of the Republic speaks based on what is a line of this Government: dialogue. If at some point he raises his tone, it is because he also has to make the people affected by this situation feel that there must be a level of order. But that does not mean that there is no dialogue.

Q. This “raising the tone” actually stigmatizes.

R. What happens is that she separates the protest from the isolated facts. The mere use of the term does not mean that in this case there is a stigmatization.

Q. Peru in these three months has declared the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, persona non grata, and has just withdrawn the ambassador of Peru in Mexico. Are we isolating ourselves in the region?

R. Not at all, because our relations are solid with most countries.

Q. Despite the fact that the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, spoke out against the president and called for a change of direction…

R. Beyond the comment you made at CELAC, has there been any subsequent reaction to that? Argentina, what position does it have now? Bolivia? Mr. Evo Morales does not count. If we take stock, the serious problem is with the president of Mexico, but not with Mexico. They are a sister nation. We have centuries of historical brotherhood. But the position of Mr. Petro is inadmissible and also of Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is a clear interference in Peruvian issues. The Lord should be concerned about the half million people who came out to protest in the Zócalo or about the high crime rates in Mexico. As much as he has an ideological empathy, he must worry about his own. What happens in Peru does not concern him. We are a constitutional government.

Q. Constitutional, but with a very low legitimacy.

R. Because it is a photo of the moment. Surveys may change. But that does not mean that we are not attentive to reading the polls. I don’t want to minimize them. I just want to give them their real dimension.

Q. He has remarked that the president is not going to resign due to a matter of responsibility. Isn’t it more dignified to step aside when the street doesn’t want you?

R. What could happen in the supposed denial that the president resigns? First, a designation of a new Board of Directors of the Congress and second, the determination of whether there are only presidential or general elections. They are extremely complex situations, because the constitution does not specify it. What can Congress interpret? That they are only presidential. On a day-to-day basis, we understand that the country needs solutions. Managing is meeting the needs of the population on a daily basis. Because it is the only way in which we are going to give peace of mind to this country.

Q. At what cost that tranquility?

R. The cost of democracy. Democracy itself. The responsibility of Dina Boluarte. You attend to the needs of the street by doing management. The ministries cannot stop.

Q. In this conversation there has been no self-criticism.

R. What we have to do is finish putting order in the different ministries, where there are still consequences of the previous government. We also have to prevent people from feeling again that their priorities are not the main agenda of this government. Some interviews like this one become monothematic, because they don’t go propositive. You have not asked me how I found the Ministry and what achievements we have had.

Q. Again, he did not make any self-criticism.

R. We have to communicate better and go to the underlying issues, which is what the population needs. We do not cling to power.

