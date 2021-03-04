José Samitier was a well sung tango. Accurate, flawless, sometimes moving. He dedicated himself to another art: that of well-played football, the one in which the result is not at odds with beauty. A Maradona football, for the people, for a joyful Sunday.

He died at the age of 70, in 1972. But his name beats in every corner of Barcelona, ​​although hardly anyone saw him play in so many stadiums that he toured. It is memory. Is legend. Even mythology grown over time.

But there was nothing mythical but pure certainty in his friendship with another famous protagonist of that time. I had a friend on this side of the world, Carlos Gardel. Someone who admired him as a footballer – without being a member of that sport – and, above all, as a person. It was mutual. Samitier loved to hear him sing, but also to dialogue in so many shared meetings, in many extended early mornings. Knowing how he was was a priority issue. Letters were sent to gain insight into the life of the other. This is how Julián and Osvaldo Barsky portray him in their work Gardel, the biography.

Samitier –Pepe for all Catalans, even for rivals – he began his career at the Internacional de Sants. At 17 years old He was hired by Barcelona in exchange for a suit with a vest and a watch with a luminous dial. It soon became an emblem of the blaugranas.

Your numbers and what you generated are two references from your hierarchy. Samitier was decisive in the successful Barça of the 1920s. Those teams made the playing field of Industria Street small before the growing expectation. Consequence? In 1922 the Les Corts camp was inaugurated, with a capacity for 60,000 people. It was only in 1957, already in the time of Ladislao Kubala as a superhero, that the now universal Camp Nou arrived.

During the thirteen years he played for Barcelona he won five Spanish Championships (the current Copa del Rey), twelve Catalonia Championships and the first League played in Spain, in the 1928-29 season. He scored 326 goals with the shirt that Maradona wore and that Messi continues to wear now. Even now, including friendlies, is still the third top scorer in the history of the culés behind Messi and Paulino Alcántara, that Philippine doctor whom the Rosario crack had ahead of a good part of his career.

The nicknames they offered him then also tell of his dimension as a footballer: he was The magician and was The Lobster Man. They tried to describe their ability.

In addition to talent on the field of play, he had charisma outside of it. He was one of the most popular footballers of his time (in Barcelona, ​​which places him in its Hall of Fame, he played between 1919 and 1932). They all wanted it. And his imprint of a nice guy, transcended his sports genius: he got to star in advertisements and movies like Eleven pairs of boots Y Aces seek peace.

They were not comfortable days, but Gardel and Samitier saw each other whenever they could or a little more. Rafael Alberti Merello -andaluz, poet, playwright, writer, communist- portrays an anecdote from those times of complexities in his book The lost grove: “It was in Santander: May 20, 1928. There I went with Cossio to see him. A brutal match, the Cantabrian in the background, between Basques and Catalans. Soccer was played, but also nationalism. Violence by the Basques was never seen before. Platko, a giant Hungarian goalkeeper, defended the Catalan goal like a bull. There were injuries, butts of the Civil Guard and races of the public. In a desperate moment, Platko was attacked so furiously by the Real team that he was left bloodied, unconscious, a few meters from his post, but with the ball in his hands. Amid ovations and shouts of protest, he was lifted on the shoulders of his own and taken from the field, sowing discouragement in their ranks when he was replaced by another. But when the game was coming to an end, Platko appeared again, his head bandaged, strong and handsome, determined to let himself be killed. Barcelona’s reaction was instantaneous. A few seconds later, the winning goal penetrated the Real goal, which left the field to the anger of many and the disappointed applause of its supporters. At night, the hotel, we meet the Catalans. It was intoned “Els Reapers “ and flags were flown. And a person who had accompanied Cossio and me during the game sang, with true charm and mastery, Argentine tangos. It was Carlos Gardel.“Samitier he was the leader of that Barcelona that -beyond the nominal- it was already More than a club. It was another Catalan flag.

Samitier, Platko and Gardel, meeting of friends in Catalan territory.

Gardel also loved Barcelona. The Zorzal’s link with that territory was defined by Felipe Pigna in this newspaper and expanded on in his book Gardel: “He had a great love for Barcelona since he visited it for the first time in 1923, and a bar of friends with whom he communicated by letter and telephone and visited them whenever he traveled”. Among them, of course, was Samitier.

Barcelona, ​​a beautiful and cosmopolitan city, has streets to walk for several seasons. If someone is out there, he may meet Gardel’s friend. Samitier is one of the three footballers who named a street in Gaudí’s city after him. The other two are Ricardo Zamora and Hans Gamper. Nor would it be a rarity to hear the voice of the Thrush sneaking through a window on that path called Samitier. It would be a new magic for both of them. Or something like that.

