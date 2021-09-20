«I recently read an interview with my admired Luis Landero in which he quoted Nietzsche. He said: there is no greater seriousness than that of the child when he plays. I tied a few chicken feathers around my head and stood defiantly in front of my grandmother. Holy Virgin! An Indian! She screamed. He believed it, I thought. When I heard about the award of this award, I heard my grandmother’s cry again. They have believed it!

José Sacristán (Chinchón, 1937) turned his speech of gratitude to receive the National Cinematography Award on Monday into a small theatrical performance, such is the hypnotic capacity of a voice that has become more serious over the years and whose tone is already the height of that of his admired Fernando Fernán Gómez. “They have believed that he was the recruit, the emigrant, the engineer, the one with the balloons, the murderer … What luck, more than sixty years without stopping playing!”, Confessed the actor on the top floor of the Tabakalera building before an enthralled audience.

Ceremony of delivery of the National Cinematography Award to José Sacristán.



The Nacional de Cine is traditionally delivered on the first Sunday of the San Sebastian Festival, but this Monday was the only day that Sacristán rests from the performances of ‘Lady in red on a gray background’, the work by Miguel Delibes with which he has three years of touring the stages of Spain. As Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, her partner for five seasons in the ‘Velvet’ series, recalled, the actors can enjoy a day of rest thanks to the strike that Sacristán and other actors such as Juan Diego, Ana Belén and Tina Sáinz did in 1975. «Because Pepe is the son of Venancio and Nati, a postwar Chinchón boy who grew up with his grandmother until he was seven years old while his mother followed in his father’s footsteps from jail to jail. A child who understood very early that his family had been on the side of those who had lost, “said the actress.

The Minister of Culture and Sports Miquel Iceta, the Basque Government Minister of Culture Bingen Zupiria, the Government Delegate in Euskadi Denis Itxaso, the Mayor of San Sebastián Eneko Goia, the President of the Film Academy Mariano Barroso and the director of the Zinemaldia José Luis Rebordinos applauded wildly in an act that was also attended by friends such as the filmmaker Pedro Olea and the theater director Jaime Azpilicueta. The Nacional de Cine, unanimously awarded by the jury and endowed with 30,000 euros, recognizes the career of an iconic actor who, luckily for all of us, is still very active at the age of 84, who will turn next Monday. Since his debut in 1965 in ‘La familia y … uno más’, Sacristán has been everything in Spanish cinema. He has incarnated better than anyone the Spaniard of the Transition, shaken by Franco’s heritage and the new air of freedom. His face has appeared both in the best auteur films and in box-office comedies in which he chased Swedes alongside Alfredo Landa. The award is given “for representing the living history of Spanish cinema of the last sixty years and for having embodied the contradictions, vicissitudes and idiosyncrasies of a society in transformation like no one else.”

The Minister of Culture and Sports Miquel Iceta presented the award to José Sacristán.



“I have dedicated much of my career not to unravel the complexity of the characters, but to see how the hell I made ends meet and could pay the rent,” the actor was honest. “Every time I go up on stage or stand in front of a camera, I feel the chicken feathers tied to my head. And I feel the bustle, the enthusiasm, the amazement produced by the deep seriousness of the game stir. Sacristán thanked all those who have helped him along the way, apologized to his children “for the time the filmmaker has been able to steal from the father” and reminded his wife, Amparo Pascual, “that he has always been there” .

The man who put up 100,000 pesetas for the creation of the Film Academy had to wait until 2013 to receive a Goya for ‘The Dead and Be Happy’, a film that had already given him his second Silver Shell in San Sebastián after the one he obtained in 1978 for ‘A man named Autumn Flower’. Director of three feature films, José Sacristán has been vindicated by a new generation of filmmakers who take advantage of his status as a moral benchmark in cinema that goes beyond acting as an actor. As a tribute to his «teacher and friend» Mario Camus, the protagonist of ‘The trip to nowhere’ quoted Cervantes in his farewell: «If I could take my heart out and put it before your eyes, I would take the work out of my language to say what can hardly be thought. ‘

“Living pending the awards is reckless, I do not reject them, but it is not advisable for your health to be aware of whether they give it to you or not,” the actor told EL CORREO after finishing the act. «I am very happy and grateful. I know that I am dedicated to something that is not competitive. It is known who reaches the goal first or who scores the most goals. Does anyone decide that you are the best actor? Welcome be ». The 30,000 euros of the prize will not hurt either. “I have not known what to do with money for a long time,” Sacristán ironically. “We can’t open the front door because of the diamonds and mink lying on the floor.” The actors in these times of pandemic, he reflects, have also been more needed than ever. «People need the encounter and a certain therapy, which is what the spectacle and the culture provide. It is healthy”.