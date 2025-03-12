José Sacristán, ATOCHA 2025 Lawyers Award: “They died to defend rights”

The actor José Sacristán, ATOCHA 2025 Lawyers Award, has collected on Wednesday the “deeply grateful” award for this recognition that, he said, “refers to some events that continue to put the hair of end”.

Before participating in the act organized by CCOO in Toledo and its Foundation Institute of Social Studies, has asked to “insist on the example of some people who lost their lives to respect some principles and defend some rights.”

“That everything that has to do with this reminder honors us and makes us better, as far as possible,” he abounded, indicating that this award “refers to moral identity signs.”

The emotional act was held this year in one of the units of the University of Castilla-La Mancha in the historic center of Toledo, the former church of San Pedro Mártir, where Garcilaso de la Vega is buried. This award serves as a tribute to the five murdered people, and the four that were seriously injured, the night of January 24, 1977 in the Office of Labor Lawyers of Atocha Street, 55, in Madrid, by three terrorists linked to groups of extreme right, one of the darkest events of the Spanish transition.

“I have never received recognition in my career feeling the emotion and gratitude I feel at this time, because it comes from you and is inspired by the memory of the murdered companions,” said the actor.

“Today I get out of here with the moral authority of knowing that with your recognition I have achieved that my life and my work go hand in hand,” said the actor and director, whose father was imprisoned for Franco and did forced labor to build what is now known as the Toledo Infantry Academy.

“I try to the extent that those things in which I believe and that I try to defend are of some use for people, without pretending to say to anyone how they have to live, or turn the scenarios into pulpits, or stands,” Sacristan continued. “Thank you, thanks and thanks with all my heart, I feel grateful and honest,” he insisted.

“Non -volunteer heroes who lost their lives for democracy”

The Secretary General of CCOO Castilla-La Mancha, Paco de la Rosa, pointed out before the start of an act that for the union it is “a very important charge of responsibility” to give prizes for “non-volunteer heroes who, for fighting for democracy, lost their lives.”

“They did not know that they would be the beginning of the end of a dictatorship and that after their death there was a revolution in the streets,” he said, remembering that the dictatorship “died on the street” although the dictator “died in bed.”

And one of the milestones of that end was “the slaughter of Atocha lawyers”, a reason that loads responsibility for the gala that welcomes the city of Toledo on Wednesday.

On the award -winning, he said that from his cinema “he transferred everyone from the most rancid dictatorship to democracy in a complicated transition.”

“If someone represents the spirit of Atocha’s lawyers, it is of course him, and is deserving,” said the leader of CCOO who has recalled Juan Antonio Mata, that he was general secretary of the union in the region and that promoted the creation of the award, together with the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha communities, during the presidency of José Bono.

He has also expressed the willingness of the Workers’ Commissions of Castilla-La Mancha to collaborate with the Atocha Lawyers Foundation in the commemoration of the acts that are planned to organize on the occasion of the 50 years since the atrocious massacre was committed.

Spain is very lucky to have the world of culture with which it has counted. “ Unai Sordo

– General Secretary of CCOO

In addition, the Secretary General of CCOO in Spain, Unai Sordo, has considered that the protagonists of the transition were not “exclusively of a political elite”, but also of the street, where there were “millions of hours of strike, a clandestine workers commissions or the base church, which were fundamental to travel to democracy.”

“It was not a path of Rosas, there was police violence, there was terrorism, and the killing of Atocha was nothing more than an disgusting attempt to derail the democratic process,” he said.

Therefore, this recognition is “in a key to a transition”, for which “a thinking head” has been sought as José Sacristán. Spain is very lucky to have the world of culture with which it has counted. ”

An “artistic trajectory” and the defense of “unambiguous” freedoms

The actor and director José Sacristán has been distinguished by an “exemplary artistic career” that has been “mirror” of social, political and cultural changes in the country during the last six decades.

This year, the jury decided to award him the prize for his role as a defender “Without ambiguity of a country in freedom” and “with freedoms”, as well as his complaint of “all kinds of injustices” and his “firm conviction about the need for collective struggle to move towards a more just, equal and civilized society.”

‘A lot of shit’, the film about the historic strike of actors and actresses of 1975, the first international year of women

His voice “has traveled with us doing cultures,” said Antonio Argragante, president of the Institute of Social Studies of CCOO when there was award, a tribute to Spanish democratic memory. Among the murdered people were Ángel Rodríguez Leal, administrative in the natural office of Casasimarro, in Cuenca. The first Regional Union of CCOO, still from Castilla la Nueva, was born in the Atocha 55 law firm, only 15 days before the killing.