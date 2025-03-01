For several days, the marriage formed by the footballer Joaquín Sánchez and Susana flavor He has gone from radiating happiness in his adventure in America for Antena 3 to be in the spotlight for the rumors that point to a possible separation after the revealed scandal of the messages that Joaquín exchanged with the adult model Claudia Bavel. Although both only chatted without starring in an encounter, as explained by Bavel herself, attention to the idea of ​​a possible infidelity of the player reached the media focus with other episodes of the past.

The program ‘Nor that we were Shhh’ discovered this week the identity of the alleged lover of the athlete, with whom he would have maintained a relationship from which Susana was aware, and pointed out that Joaquin himself is repentant when he sees his love story danger after the controversial crisis. But far from the information, the nearby circle of marriage assured ‘Hello!’ The falsehood of the rumors to which an unexpected testimony has added reality and has uncovered the hidden face of the family.

Prior to the broadcast of the Telecinco Friday nights program, the chain advanced that it would have the exclusive story of José SaboridoSusana’s brother and brother -in -law of Joaquín, and that he was not going to talk to defend the couple, but quite the opposite. “My sister prefers money to a happy marriage,” Joseph sentenced in the beginning with a few words that promised to throw more firewood on the plot than the most headlines in the press of the heart monopolizes. The advanced progress already made it clear that the brothers continue to face and that the footballer’s brother -in -law’s position is opposed to the image they try to publicly give with messages of affection in the middle of the sentimental scandal.

From affirming that Susana “is aware of everything” that the marriage “has sold twenty years of lies,” Joseph’s testimony seemed that nothing was kept until the program has shared its revealing complete story, which includes another episode of an alleged slip starring Joaquin long ago. «It is not the first time and she is aware, she knows everything. I have witnessed many infidelities, it is my sister’s thing to consent or not consent. She caught several infidelities on the computer. Infidelities there have been forty thousand and my sister looks the other way, ”he began to recognize.









«In my bachelor party, we went to a disco and seven in the morning closes. He called me on the phone at 11 to tell me ‘that I have tangled up with Fulanita de Tal’ and I said ‘You are crazy, that kid is known.’ He told me ‘If your sister calls you, tell him that you have been with me’. She was a girl who worked as a presenter, so to speak, in a section of informative of Canal Sur, ”he revealed from his brother -in -law ensuring that he asked him and his wife to be part of the plan to hide the slip.

José Saborido, also wanted to shed light into the family relationship. «My sister Susana is very special. He likes life well, he doesn’t lack anything. Deluxe. He likes fame. Little by little he is getting on television. The one who sends at home is her. There have been many problems. In the Palco del Betis she put on one tip and the family in another. Susana does not enter Joaquín’s house for many years and is not spoken with Joaquín’s mother, ”he said about the attitude of his sister, who states that her relationship with her was at the time good,” but I have had a depression because of my blindness, and gave me not to leave. My wife asked my sister for help and she looked the other way. He came to give me a heart attack and was never interested, ”he concluded.