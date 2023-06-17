The readers of the newspaper Those who bought the Sunday edition of the newspaper ran into a section that raised more than one eyebrow in Guatemala. That day, El Peladero was circulating, a political information column written with humor and self-confidence. There, cases of corruption were uncovered, politicians and state officials were put on the line, and abuses of power were denounced. Much of the information was exclusive and came from credible sources who trusted its author, journalist José Rubén Zamora. He was the president of the newspaper that he founded in 1996 and published information that other media feared to bring to light. It was precisely one of those humor columns that unleashed hell for Zamora: the denunciation of corruption and abuse by President Alejandro Giammattei and one of his closest friends, a young man inseparable from the president who benefited from that relationship. The ogre and the little prince, he called them. The column full of intimate details generated such a stir that it marked the beginning of the persecution against the journalist, sentenced on Wednesday to six years in prison for money laundering in a trial that has been criticized as a political persecution against Zamora.

If there is a person who has been well informed of everything that happens in Guatemala and how the sons of power move, that is José Rubén Zamora. Politicians, businessmen, state officials, judges and prosecutors approached him to entrust him with sensitive information, which he then submitted to the work of a newsroom committed to investigative journalism. That is why Zamora became an uncomfortable voice in a country that is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of corruption and impunity, controlled by powerful economic groups that have plundered its wealth and governed by politicians always willing to receive a good slice of the loot. In fact, Zamora came to publish up to 200 investigations into corruption cases under the Giammattei government, including the irregular purchase of vaccines at very high prices for the country and that benefited people close to the Executive. The newspaper uncovered a plot in which the State granted a mining exploitation concession to a Russian company with an onerous contract and through bribes to public officials. El Peladero commented exclusively on the bacchanalia with which the Russians were entertained. “They were cared for like a king,” he said.

Zamora became the thorn in the side of the powerful, both in the private sector and the State. he had founded the newspaper with the idea of ​​delivering modern journalism to a society that was undergoing an enormous transformation: peace agreements were being negotiated to put an end to a long civil war that caused 70,000 deaths and left behind one of the most terrible episodes in Latin American history: the genocide of indigenous populations, mainly under the command of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt. Although the transition to democracy was difficult, Zamora saw journalism as a vehicle to build a modern and democratic Guatemala. “He gave us the opportunity to make the newspaper we wanted. We had a lot of freedom to create a good team and do something different. We were happy and we knew it. He would tell us: ‘You make the newspaper you want and I’ll take care of getting the financing”, recalls Ana Carolina Alpírez, who was the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. Alpírez says that Zamora was hardly in the newsroom, precisely because of that effort to seek financing so that his reporters could work with dignity and monitor the power in Guatemala. “In the newspaper we learned to manage precariousness. We had limited resources to work with, but there was a lot of passion,” recalls Alpírez, who left the newspaper a decade ago. “José Rubén even counted the money himself to pay the payroll [la nómina]”, he adds. The newspaper had up to 400 workers at its best.

Zamora was born in Guatemala in 1956 and from the age of 17 began to practice the profession that would become the passion of his life. He studied Engineering at the University of San Carlos, the most important in Guatemala, and always showed himself as a restless person, dedicated to creating projects related to communication. In 1990 he was among the founders of 21st century, a newspaper that became very prestigious in Guatemala, and six years later created the newspaper. He has received various international awards, including the Maria Moors Cabot Award, awarded by Columbia University; the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards and the King of Spain International Journalism Award.

Juan Luis Font, director of The newspaper for 17 years, he speaks from Ohio, USA, where he went into exile due to the threats he suffered in Guatemala for doing his job. He remembers that from the beginning Zamora developed a combative journalism. The first major report in the newspaper was an investigation that denounced soldiers who smuggled merchandise into the country. “José Rubén did not show fear and although he set himself certain limits in the face of financiers and advertisers, he never stopped denouncing the abuses,” says Font.

It is because of this courage that many journalists who remain in Guatemala are afraid after Zamora’s arrest last summer and his conviction for money laundering and the closure of the newspaper he loved so much. Since prison, he has been calm and has stated that he will exhaust all legal avenues to prove his innocence. On the streets of Guatemala, the reporters who believe in him hope that he will be free again and face off again with the powerful. “I am sure that José Rubén will be released from prison. His unjust imprisonment causes us grief, but also sadness and anger. If they could touch him, what can the rest of the journalists in Guatemala expect?” Alpírez wonders.

