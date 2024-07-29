Journalist José Rubén Zamora is serving two years in prison in Guatemala this Monday, in what he has described as political persecution against him for having uncovered a series of corruption cases under the government of former President Alejandro Giammattei. Zamora is imprisoned in the cells of the ‘Mariscal Zavala’ barracks in Guatemala City, from where he has denounced degrading treatment, humiliation and torture. The former director of the newspaperthe newspaper that was bothering the Guatemalan authorities, has sent a letter to Oscar Cruz, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, demanding that he guarantee a fair trial with the guarantees of the law. “For two years I have been the victim of a systematic attack on my rights,” Zamora wrote. “I am being judged for having constantly denounced corruption and defended freedom of expression in the country. And I continue to be a victim of judicial processes without guarantees and the right to a defense,” he denounced.

The letter to Cruz is the umpteenth action that the respected journalist has undertaken to defend his innocence and obtain his release. Zamora handed the document to a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that visited him in prison last week. The letter, which EL PAÍS had access to, describes the abuses he has suffered and the violations of due process committed by the judicial authorities of Guatemala, who should ensure that the journalist’s rights are respected. “The proceedings against me by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Impunity (FECI) of the Public Ministry are spurious, they have no legal basis,” Zamora accuses. The journalist has denounced that the authorities have restricted his right to a defense by rejecting all the evidence he has presented to prove his innocence. In addition, he recalls, his right to actively participate in the hearings has been denied “countless times.”

Zamora was arrested at his home in Guatemala City on July 29, 2022, with a strong deployment by the authorities, with about twenty officers wearing balaclavas and armed with rifles who entered his home through walls and ceiling. A Guatemalan court sentenced the journalist last summer to six years in prison for the crime of money laundering, which the director of the the newspaper He has denied this throughout a trial that lasted a year. The prosecution had asked for a sentence of 40 years in prison. Zamora said in his letter that the prosecution’s accusation was “unsubstantiated” and declared himself “an innocent person before society and the law.”

His trial is pending a repeat after a Guatemalan appeals court overturned the initial conviction of the journalist last October. Zamora has also been accused of obstructing justice and has described the second trial as “spurious.” “Criminal law is being used arbitrarily against me, that is, to criminalize me,” he said. He recalled that, as part of his legal rights and guarantees, he has requested to face the new trial in freedom, but he pointed out that “there has been fierce opposition from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Foundation Against Terrorism, through Mr. Ricardo Méndez Ruiz, who maliciously obstruct the progress of the case and who unfortunately have the support of the jurisdictional bodies that allow excuses and unfounded appeals.” This foundation is a shadowy far-right organization made up of politicians, businessmen and former military personnel, whom Zamora accused of being behind the persecution against him.

Zamora reminded the president of the Court that it is two years of “preventive detention against all logic and in open violation of human rights standards, constitutional and procedural guarantees that establish that my imprisonment must cease.” He recalls in his letter that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has considered that his deprivation of liberty is arbitrary and The Guatemalan government has been asked to take the necessary measures to remedy the situation “without delay.” Zamora’s family and Guatemalan journalists believe that the government headed by President Bernardo Arévalo has done little to guarantee Zamora’s freedom. The president took power in the Central American country promising to “close the chapter of brutal corruption.”

The Guatemalan journalist, considered an inconvenient voice against those in power, is serving his two-year prison sentence, subjected to torture, humiliation and death threats. An independent medical and psychological report last week revealed the harsh conditions to which the reporter has been subjected and the impact on his health and mental state: “He is suffering devastating mourning for all the life he has lost,” said the Basque doctor and psychologist Carlos Martín Beristain, who has made an independent assessment of Zamora’s health and mental state and is the author of the report. Beristain has noted a sharp deterioration in Zamora’s health and has said that the journalist’s physical condition and the effects he suffers “are not the result of a mere restriction of freedom, but are caused by the torture and mistreatment suffered, the terrible health conditions, the emotional and sensorial isolation and deprivation to which he has been subjected, as well as the mistreatment to which he has been repeatedly subjected, the arbitrariness and the lack of basic rules or possibilities of having the minimum certainty about the accusations, possibilities of defense and judicial guarantees.”

The journalist’s family and friends have launched a new campaign on Monday to demand his release. Under the hashtag #ZamoraLibre they have distributed graphic materials that reinforce the reporter’s innocence, hoping to generate more pressure for the authorities to declare him free. “I will not let myself be defeated,” Zamora said in an interview with this newspaper from prison. The brave reporter continues his fight for freedom from prison.

