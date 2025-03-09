The unexpected march of David Cantero of Telecinco news It has not been the only one that has taken place in the new stage of the Mediaset chain. Before Cantero, another known face, also the presenter of news José Ribagordahe announced his departure in 2024 after 18 years at the head of the weekend. “When a new informative director comes, because he is in all his right to change what there is,” he was sincere then. Now, after the goodbye of Cantero, Ribagorda has had no qualms about commenting on it.

“These are decisions that make an informative direction, is the right to renew or change,” said Ribagorda, who has also praised the experience and professional career of Cantero. “People from your experience You should take advantage and maintain itbecause there are many decades informing, as has also been my case, many decades dedicated to information, “said this weekend in statements to Europa Press during a bullfighting event in Illescas.

“It happens in many areas, now it seems that everyone has to be young, age greatly influences, but I think The experience of a professional must take advantage of it“The journalist has apostilled.

Despite not having worked with him “hand in hand” on set, both Ribagorda and Cantero They have coincided with the team of news Telecinco.

“Together we form an era of Telecinco news that We were referents In almost all stripes, “said José Ribagorda, who has a” good consideration “towards David Cantero.

Now, after the departure of Cantero, Ribagorda explained that still He has not been able to talk to himand has reiterated that these types of faces of faces in informative, as happened to him, take them from above. “These are decisions made by the company and the Directorate of Informative, which is in their right to take them and that You have to respect them“He has settled.