José Ramón Patterson, former TVE correspondent in Brussels, Carmen Vela, a journalist from Cadena Ser and Rafael Latorre, a journalist from El Mundo, have been the winners of the twenty-seventh edition of the Salvador de Madariaga European Journalism Award in their television, radio categories and written press, respectively. During its deliberations, the jury decided to award the prize in the television category to Jose Ramón Patterson for his ability to explain Europe at a crucial moment for its future. He also stressed that this award “represents recognition of a solid career in information and in the defense of an autonomous and professional RTVE project wherever it has been: from Asturias to Brussels, passing through Torrespaña. The Madariaga is the finishing touch to this work ».

In the radio category, the jury highlighted Carmen Vela’s extensive journalistic career that has led her to report on the European Union from the main European capitals. «In Brussels, Berlin or Paris, his chronicles have always been marked by rigor and by deep knowledge of the functioning of European Institutions and centers of community power, always looking for the consequences and implications for Spain, a fundamental aspect in the work of a correspondent ».

In the category of written press, Rafael Latorre has won the award for “the quality of his analysis, for the brilliance of his views of opinion and for the European values ​​that are naturally filtered in his columns and chronicles.”

The judge



The deliberations of the jury of the XXVII edition of the Award were held at the headquarters of the European Journalists Association on April 14 under the presidency of Ana Palacio, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former deputy. The jury has been integrated by: Diego Carcedo, president of the Association of European Journalists; Íñigo Alfonso, director of RNE’s «Las mañanas»; Rubén Amón, columnist for El Confidencial and collaborator of Onda Cero; Jorge Bustos, opinion director of El Mundo; Montserrat Domínguez, deputy director of El País; Francisco Fonseca, former director of the Representation of the European Commission in Spain; Carlos Franganillo, presenter of Telediario 2 of TVE; Javier García Vila, director of Europa Press; Araceli Infante, director of the Public Mirror of Antena 3; Ana Núñez-Milara, journalist for Vozpópuli and former correspondent for Tele 5 in Brussels; Rafael Panadero, head of international for Cadena SER; Encarna Samitier, director of 20 minutes; Antonio San José, journalist and partner at Kreab and Jose Antonio Zarzalejos, columnist for El Confidencial. They have acted like secretaries without vote María Andrés, director of the Office of the European Parliament in Spain; María Ángeles Benítez, Director of the European Commission Representation in Spain and Miguel Ángel Aguilar, Secretary General of the Association of European Journalists.

The Salvador de Madariaga European Journalism Prize



The award, consisting of a diploma and an endowment of 12,000 euros in each modality (written press, radio and television) is convened annually by the Association of European Journalists, the Representation in Spain of the European Commission and the Madrid Office of the European Parliament . It rewards the work of media professionals whose work allows the formation of a public opinion around the European Union that is proven and based on solid information bases. The award ceremony will take place at the headquarters of the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid on a date in June to be determined and will be sponsored by Iberdrola.