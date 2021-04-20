The ciezano José Ramón Palazón (1963) is the proposal of the new Minister of Culture, Mabel Campuzano, for the general direction of the Institute of Cultural Industries and Arts (ICA) of the Region. His appointment, together with that of the director of Cultural Assets, a position that is yet to be filled, is expected to take effect this Thursday in the Governing Council.

Palazón takes over as head of the ICA Juan Antonio Lorca, who a few days ago changed his position in Culture to that of Secretary General in the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports under the command of Marcos Ortuño from Yecla.

The jump from Palazón to Culture comes after a long career of the ciezano in the Murcia Congress Office, whose management he has captained for more than twenty years. At the head of the ICA, Palazón will be responsible for the activity in the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia, as well as other cultural spaces such as the Párraga Center, the Center for Documentation and Advanced Studies of Contemporary Art (Cendeac) and the Regional Film Library, in addition to the Veronicas Room. It will also be the main interlocutor for musicians, actors, stage directors and artists in the Region. The regional Symphony Orchestra will also depend on him.

Next week and once the new appointments have been made, Counselor Campuzano is expected to announce the cultural policy that her department will follow.