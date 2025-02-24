In an interview, the one who was president of Uruguay between 2010 and 2015, José Mujica, to the question of why once he came to the presidency he did not pushed the policies that had been defending so many years, he replied: “I came across reality.” And so … It is basically what is happening with many of the anti -system politicians who since then have stepped on a carpet. The shortcuts that they intend do not lead anywhere. Simple solutions to complex problems do not apply. And the margin of action with which they finally tell is not as much as they presuppose.

In this bag we can put the president of USA. It will not take long to run into reality. And although when dealing with the US, the margin of action is greater, the reality is very stubborn.

Probably where he is already seeing that he has less margin is in economic policy. The current situation has little to do with what was found in the first legislature and the measures it has announced are in many cases counterproductive. The economy begins to give some exhaustion signal and there is no balm of Fierabrás that is worth. His most popular ads such as the reform of the administration is not harmless because he impacts unemployment. Cross tariffs are paid by consumers, also Americans. The rebound of inflation goes straight in your voter. And once he has landed at the White House and is exercising power, there is no possible scapegoat. The alibi of the inheritance received has very short legs when, in addition, the remedies you have sold are not effective.

Nor in foreign policy has a lot of margin. Its forms of cattle trash are built these years and is serving you to put in front of its traditional allies. And is probably confusing what the US interests are with their own.

It has little time. And the effectiveness will find the reality of, above all, many of his voters who had bought the complete catalog of easy solutions. The market economy will probably first indicate its limits. And then the voters will come. In two years there are legislative so he will not have much time to amend his horrible beginning. And not to go to its voters with Milongas Style Greenland, the Panama Canal, the city of vacation in Gaza or the rare earths of Ukraine. His is not an especially sophisticated audience.

Some myths

Despite the government and the enormous opportunity they have lost to undertake structural reforms, the Spanish economy is going well. And he will keep going well. The tail wind in construction and tourism, added to a very low level of private indebtedness and a balance of payments that has also completely turned after the great financial crisis, make us have good years ahead, many, many , economically.

This is hardly debatable. However, there are those who try to oppose the economy, protecting themselves in arguments that do not resist the minimum scrutiny. There are criticizing the growth of these last years because GDP per capita has registered lower growth. And this is so. But it is not something new. In fact, it has always been like this. The Spanish economy is, for now, what it is. And growth has always come from population increases. The very strong growth of the late nineties and early 2000s was a consequence of the millions of people who joined to quote. Now it is going on the same. It is extensive growth, but growth after all.

Nor is there a problem of sustainability of public debt. And the best cotton test is, without a doubt, that the risk premium is at the lowest levels since 2008. We must not look for three feet to the cat. The Government has done nothing to embark public spending, but the tail wind in income and inflation have served so that these magnitudes are on track. The public debt measured in terms of GDP has been reduced by almost twenty points in recent years after maximum postpandemics and is now slightly above 100% of GDP that, without being something to write home, is much lower than that of Other developed economies. The public deficit, meanwhile, closed last year around 3% which, with current inflation levels, can be said that it is outside the danger zone.

There are many, many, reasons to criticize this Ruleeither. Also economically. More for what they have not done. But that is not incompatible that the economy goes well. Many times our perception of the evolution of the economy tarnishes politics. And logically in the current situation it is inevitable. Now, things are going well, it doesn’t mean they can’t go better. To nothing that those who come behind do things half well, the improvement could be substantial. We will not take long to see it.

The end of the war

There is an economic and clear reading of the end of the war in Ukraine. Without entering political or geopolitical keys, doctors has the Church, and the consequences that Trump’s Zafios may have, the end of this war has economic consequences especially for Europe. War has been a European war and economic consequences have been fundamentally for Europe. The increase in the price of gas was a torpedo in the flotation line of all European economies for its impact on the price of electricity, but especially in that of the largest economies.

Consumer confidence in Europe has been clearly behind that of, for example, American and that has resulted in saving levels have been especially high. And this has been the biggest difference in the evolution of economies on either side of the Atlantic. There the savings rate by the hand of a euphoric consumer has gone to minimum of recent times, while here the arm has not been released and the savings rates have stabilized in historically high rates.

The margin of improving confidence in Europe is a lot. Not only for the end of the war, but also probably help more close fiscal policies by the new government coalition that leaves yesterday’s German elections and the turn towards greater pragmatism by Brussels. With such an extreme starting point, there is only one way. In fact, it is already happening. The latest data on the surveys on the evolution of confidence in Europe points in the right direction.

Although it is so ominous, the end of the war in Ukraine is probably one of the milestones that allow the European economy to recover part of the land lost these years by the hand of a consumer who did not finish seeing it completely clear. The American key reading is the opposite. Not because of the outcome of war, but by the little margin of improvement that consumption has there for extraordinarily low levels of savings. Nothing that twists, consumer confidence can suffer. And more with the high expectations Trump has aroused in much of the American population.