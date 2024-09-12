Mexico City.- The Mexican National Team put an end to its duels FIFA date of the month of September: On Saturday the Three beat New Zealand (3-0) and yesterday (Tuesday) he tied with Canada 0-0.

In both matches the national team, coached by Javier Aguirresuffered from lack of support from the Mexican fans in USA, due to the failures in high-end tournaments.

His last performance, in front of Canadapromoted criticism from the public and from various figures in sports journalism, such as Jose Ramon Fernandez.

The historic commentator, 78 years old, gave a hard blow to the Tricolor for delivering “an outrageous match”, in the AT&T Stadiumof Arlington, Texas.

Mexico did not hurt Canada in Arlington

Twitter Mexican National Team

And not only that, ‘Joserra’ also stated that their matches will be of a low level if they continue to face teams from the Concacafheading to the World Cup Football.

“While Mexico play against teams of CONCACAF This is how the matches will be, boring, without quality or learning. No team from this area will win the World. The level of the rivals has to be raised, more quality, more football. Today’s game (yesterday) was OUTRAGEOUS,” he posted on his Twitter account. ‘X‘.

Tweet from Jose Ramon Fernandez about El Tri

Twitter Jose Ramon Fernandez

The Mexican National Team will return to action next October. He will have two matches in the following FIFA date and both will be played in our country.

Initially, he will face the Valencia CFof Spainon October 12th in Pueblaand on the 15th of the same month he will receive USAin Guadalajara.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.